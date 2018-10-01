Bradley Cooper’s A Star Is Born Earns Every Tear It Jerks From You

Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut, A Star Is Born, is a movie of paradoxes, demonstrating again and again that two things can be true at once. Take the grumbly Marlboro accent Cooper has given his character, Jackson Maine. Sure, it can sound like the psychopath Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs, but it also adds a welcome grit to this kindly alcoholic rocker, and it fits in well next to costar Sam Elliott’s Southern drawl. And then there’s the film itself, a story that has been remade multiple times and roughly covers the same ground as its predecessors, yet also seems original and very much of its time.

These paradoxes are also built into the script, which explore the tensions between modern rock and pop music and what constitutes “selling out” these days. Lady Gaga’s character, the star who gets birthed, seems to both honor and disavow Gaga’s own real-life choices to perform banal club songs with a carefully crafted facade. To fall in love with A Star Is Born is to embrace these paradoxes and, to quote a song Gaga sings in the film, go “off the deep end” and submerge oneself “far from the shallow.” My advice? Submit. Suspend yourself in the charms and romance of this melodrama. With such familiar source material, I knew what to expect (even brought my tissues) and yet its depiction of love proved so compelling, so genuine, that I was willing to endure what I expected to be the emotional terrorism of its final reels, just for the chance to spend some carefree time with these people.

This iteration of the story melds the Judy Garland 1954 version with the better parts of 1976’s “edgier” Barbra Streisand-led alternative. Jackson Maine is an aging rock ’n’ roll musician who’s more often than not a sloppy drunk, coping with creeping tinnitus by obliterating himself nightly until he can no longer “hear” himself. He happens into a drag bar, where he meets Ally (Gaga), a server and cabaret performer. They bond quickly, over drinks and brawls and music. Jackson suggests that Ally join him for his next show, and though she resists at first, she does relent, and Jackson brings her on stage. The two make magic, performing Ally’s song “Shallow,” and thus begins her ascent and Jackson’s descent, as the pair struggle to keep their flame lit.