Chalamet, Carell Face Cycles of Addiction in Tender Beautiful Boy

Timothée Chalamet (left) plays Nic, whose father David (Steve Carell) is a journalist with a desire to be his son's best pal, and that blinds him to the truth, in Beautiful Boy , based on the memoirs by the real-life Nic and David.

Just out of high school in Marin County, California, and free to attend any of the six colleges that have accepted him, Nic Sheff (Timothée Chalamet) is handsome, whip-smart and completely addicted to drugs, chiefly crystal meth. “It takes the edge off stupid, all-day reality,” he explains to his father David (Steve Carell, superb), a journalist whose love for Nic and desire to be his best pal have blinded him to the truth of his son’s life. The imperfect yet affecting new film Beautiful Boy, based on the memoirs by the real-life Nic and David, examines addiction and its effects on one family. But it’s also a meditation on memory and the difficulty of reconciling the happiness of the past with a present that’s become too sad to bear.

Once he realizes how deep a hold meth has on Nic, David springs into action, finding a rehab hospital and cajoling Nic to go. On the drive, Belgian writer-director Felix Van Groeningen (The Misfortunates, The Broken Circle Breakdown, both Best Foreign Language Film Oscar nominees) and his longtime editor Nico Leunen, juxtapose the worn Nic slumped in the passenger seat with memories flashing across David’s mind of an earlier car trip, when Nic bobbed his head in time to a Nirvana jam on the radio, much to his father’s delight.