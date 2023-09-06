The 10 Best Songs About the Rain

It can get a little dreary in South Florida when the afternoon storms flood the streets and sweep the fronds off the palm trees. But we know that in the subtropics, downpours also offer relief on scorching hot days.



With this list of the top ten songs about rain, let's celebrate that relief with music! We'll expand your repertoire of songs to sing while walking in a drizzle beyond "Singing in the Rain" and "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head."



Put the following bangers in your mental back pocket for times when the precipitation just won't quit.

Blind Melon, "No Rain" This 1992 psych-rock song about depression will pick you up when you're feeling down. The super memorable video — arguably the inspiration behind Little Miss Sunshine — is filled with the kind of warm energy that'd make any miserable '90s teen smile. Watch it to see the little girl in a bee costume wander around until she finds her people, the human versions of antidepressants.

Creedence Clearwater Revival, "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" and "Who'll Stop the Rain" If the rain outside is particularly cinematic in a Forrest Gump sort of way, cue up CCR. John Fogerty was so inspired by the heavens that he penned two of the best songs of the '70s about rain. "Have You Ever Seen the Rain" reminds you that despite the fact that it's sunny, it may still rain in Florida. "Who'll Stop the Rain" will have you thinking deeply about society and the symbolic side of rain if you're into that kind of thing.

Eurythmics, "Here Comes the Rain Again" Annie Lennox may look like a prettier version of Davie Bowie, but she is an underrated soulful siren who must be worshiped on her own terms. She's bringing back the rain in this haunting '80s favorite, and it's going to fall on your head like a memory, OK?

Garbage, "I'm Only Happy When It Rains" Pretending you're Shirley Manson while enjoying this song is required. So, pull down the shades, slap on some heavy black eyeliner, put on your smallest dress from 5-7-9 and hop around your bedroom to this chart-topping 1996 pop-rock sensation.

Guns N' Roses, "November Rain" This is the quintessential Gen X and older millennial rain song. A revolutionary rock song when it came out with an equally epic video, together they defined the MTV age and marked the end of it, as well. The video with Victoria's Secret Angel and Axl Rose ex Stephanie Seymour instantly placed it in the canon of songs that will never leave YouTube or the radio.

Led Zeppelin, "Fool in the Rain" Unlike its sleepy, emotional sister, "The Rain Song," this radio regular will have you shimmying and regulating your blood pressure on any car ride through a tropical storm. With its Caribbean energy, the John Bonham drum solo takes you on a wild sonic journey through the elements.

Milli Vanilli, "Blame It on the Rain" Yes, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus didn't sing this song, but it is one of the first songs that pops into our collective minds when we think of rain. Anything that's gone wrong today, you 100 percent can blame it on the goddamn rain. Especially if it feels like climate change rain.

Missy Elliott, "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" Just like you, Missy cannot stand the rain. In this 1997 hit, she laments that it looks like it's going to rain when she's driving to the beach to hang with friends — 100 percent relatable. The video for "The Rain" launched a million parodies. Missy's garbage bag onesie was a revolutionary way to elevate the mundane kitchen supply to a sacred fashion statement — that also keeps your clothes dry in a downpour.

Prince, "Purple Rain" Turn this one all the way up and let the Purple One's croons drown out the thunder. "Purple Rain" is a perfect song to wail along with when cloudy skies match your dour mood. The album of the same name is packed with hits, while the 1984 film — again, of the same name — starring this late genius is worth a gander, too.

The Ronettes, "Walking in the Rain" This soulful song knocked Bob Dylan's "A Hard Rain's A-Gonna Fall" off the list because the Ronettes need their time in the sun — or rain. Just try not to start looking for someone to fall in love with while listening to this romantic tune. The thunder and rain sound add a dreamy atmosphere that the song doesn't even need. It easily provides an abundance of feels.