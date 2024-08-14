 2024 Miami Rolling Loud Lineup, Headliners | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

Rolling Loud will celebrate its tenth anniversary December 13-15 with a lineup of hip-hop heavyweights.
August 14, 2024
Travis Scott will help Rolling Loud celebrate its tenth anniversary.
Travis Scott will help Rolling Loud celebrate its tenth anniversary. Photo by Rolling Loud/@Snap_LL
Homegrown hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, which also marks its tenth anniversary. Returning to Hard Rock Stadium December 13-15, this year's headliners include Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future.

In addition to the trifecta of hip-hop heavyweights, the lineup also includes Yeat, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Gunna, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Bryson Tiller, Lil Yachty & Concrete Boyz, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Tyga, Ken Carson, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, JT, Denzel Curry, 4Batz, Rick Ross, and Ho99o9.

However, the plethora of acts might be outshone by the festival's biggest change this year: its move to December. The change was announced earlier this year and will bring much-needed cooler temperatures. Typically, Rolling Loud has occurred in July on the black asphalt surrounding Hard Rock Stadium. The festival has tried to keep attendees cool by opening the gates a bit later in the day, but even that can only help so much.

The festival will be holding a presale for Google Pay users starting on Google Pay Wednesday, August 14, at 11 a.m.; the general on-sale begins Friday, August 16, at noon.

Check out the complete Rolling Loud 2024 lineup below.
Rolling Loud photo
Rolling Loud 2024. Friday, December 13, and Sunday, December 15, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; rollingloud.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16, at noon via rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com.
