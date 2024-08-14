Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

Homegrown hip-hop music festival Rolling Loud has announced the lineup for its 2024 edition, which also marks its tenth anniversary. Returning to Hard Rock Stadium December 13-15, this year's headliners include Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future.
In addition to the trifecta of hip-hop heavyweights, the lineup also includes Yeat, Metro Boomin, Lil Baby, Gunna, Don Toliver, Sexyy Red, Shaboozey, Bryson Tiller, Lil Yachty & Concrete Boyz, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Tyga, Ken Carson, Sheff G & Sleepy Hallow, JT, Denzel Curry, 4Batz, Rick Ross, and Ho99o9.
However, the plethora of acts might be outshone by the festival's biggest change this year: its move to December. The change was announced earlier this year and will bring much-needed cooler temperatures. Typically, Rolling Loud has occurred in July on the black asphalt surrounding Hard Rock Stadium. The festival has tried to keep attendees cool by opening the gates a bit later in the day, but even that can only help so much.
The festival will be holding a presale for Google Pay users starting on Google Pay Wednesday, August 14, at 11 a.m.; the general on-sale begins Friday, August 16, at noon.
Check out the complete Rolling Loud 2024 lineup below.
rollingloud.com. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 16, at noon via rollingloud.frontgatetickets.com.