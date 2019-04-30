 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/newtimesbroward
4

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale

Juliana Accioly | April 30, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

One of the most proudly queer cities in the nation, Fort Lauderdale has long been considered a must-visit LGBTQ+ destination. The city offers a robust nightlife, historical sites such as the Stonewall National Museum, and cultural events geared toward the LGBTQ community, such as October's Outshine Film Festival.

But it's the city's many local gay bars that constitute the heart of the queer scene in Fort Lauderdale. Bars and clubs such as Georgie's Alibi, Ramrod, and Rumors are safe spaces where gay people gather for drinks, drag, and dancing.

Looking to dive into the scene? Here are the gay bars and clubs you need to hit up in Fort Lauderdale.

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale
Photo by Stephen R Lang/SRLMediaInc.com

Drynk Bar & Lounge


2255 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
954-530-1800
drynkftl.com


Looking to get your drink on? This cozy lounge serves a roster of unique cocktails and specialty martinis to sip indoors or on the patio. Comfortable furniture, soft lighting, and open windows make for a comfortable experience. Music is always playing, but the atmosphere is conducive to good conversation. Drynk is a great place to make new acquaintances or even meet your next whatever.

Related Stories

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy of Hotspots Magazine

Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar


2266 Wilton Dr, Wilton Manors
954-565-2526
alibiwiltonmanors.com


Georgie's Alibi Monkey Bar has been throwing high-energy parties for the past 21 years. This bar, restaurant, and nightclub is divided into four fun sections with different attractions: the Patio, the Main Bar, the Sports Bar, and the Monkey Bar. Besides great drinks and food (Georgie's has won Fort Lauderdale Riverwalk Trust Burger Battle's Best Burger in Fort Lauderdale two years in a row), there's plenty of entertainment, including the recurring Growl Fridays, karaoke, dance parties, and a Sunday drag show with performer Daisy Deadpetals.

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy of Hotspots Magazine

Hunter's


2232 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale
954-630-3556
huntersftlauderdale.com


Great music, affordable quality cocktails, and Monday and Tuesday karaoke nights make Hunter's one of the top destinations to visit in Wilton Manors. Entertainment options vary from night to night. Tuesday, guests can battle it out at trivia night. Wednesdays call for two-step and line-dancing parties, and guests can disco at the club's Studio 54-themed night Sundays. And if those diverse entertainment options aren't enough, extended daily happy hours keep guests coming back for more throughout the week.

Mona's Cocktail LoungeEXPAND
Mona's Cocktail Lounge
Photo by Cory Mitchell

Mona's Cocktail Lounge


502 E. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-525-6662
monasbar.com


Stop by for drinks or a relaxing game of pool at the dog-friendly outdoor area of this gay version of Cheers. Mona's unique location on Sunrise Boulevard — next to the railroad tracks — gives its loyal following the opportunity to escape the city's tourist traps and hang with the locals. Mona's is the place to go for an unexpectedly low-key, dive-bar feel in the heart of Fort Lauderdale.

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy of Hotspots Magazine

Ramrod


1508 NE Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-763-8219
ramrodbar.com


Ramrod has kept its legendary parties going for 24 years without any signs of slowing. A one-of-a-kind leather bar famous for its anything-goes attitude, the venue hosts weekly Best Butt and Battle of the Bulge contests and Rock Hard Undies nights. Ramrod's adventuresome crowds gather to dance to the music of world-renowned DJs and sip cocktails at the Skull & Boner patio bar.

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy of Hotspots Magazine

Rumors Bar & Grill


2426 Wilton Dr., Wilton Manors
954-565-8851
rumorsbarwiltonmanors.com


Rumors Bar & Grill is one of the newest additions to Wilton Manors' roster of gay-friendly hangouts. The bar offers a warm atmosphere, friendly service, great drinks, and a damn-near-sinful menu including a variety of sliders, nachos, mac and cheese, and wings. Late-night and brunch menus are also available. And if you're looking to watch sports on huge screens, look no further than Rumors.

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy of Hotspots Magazine

Scandals Saloon


3073 NE Sixth Ave., Wilton Manors
954-567-2432
scandalsfla.com


For something a little campy, head to Scandals Saloon to find local cowboys kicking up their heels under a disco ball made of boots. The venue offers free dance lessons and karaoke, daily happy hour from noon to 9 p.m., and $10 all-you-can-drink deals Sunday nights. For a special treat, check out the popular Tea Dance Sundays from 4 to 11 p.m.

The Eight Best Gay Bars in Fort Lauderdale
Courtesy of Hotspots Magazine

Smarty Pants


2400 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-561-257
smartypantsbar.com


Smarty Pants is one of the longest-running party spots in the Fort Lauderdale gay bar scene. It's been around for more than 30 years and is considered one of the friendliest and most laid-back LGBT bars in town. Open seven days a week, Smarty Pants offers plenty of eye candy, a daily happy hour till 8 p.m., and nightly drink specials. Thursdays, guys in their underwear enjoy happy-hour pricing.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >