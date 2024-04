6 Can't-Miss Parties During Miami Race Week 2024

click to enlarge Racing Fan Fest is back for 2024. Swarm photo

Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace

click to enlarge La Goony Chonga is part of Boiler Room's Miami Race Week event. La Goony Chonga photos

Boiler Room x Hugo Garage

click to enlarge Carl Cox will play a four-hour set at M2. Sara Cooper PR photo

Carl Cox at M2

click to enlarge Layla Benitez will spin at Zamna Miami's party at Club Space. Photo by Ro Orozco

Zamna Miami at Club Space

click to enlarge Argentinian producer Bizarrap takes over LIV on Saturday, May 4. Photo by Guido Adler

Bizarrap at LIV

click to enlarge Oscar G keeps it local at Jolene Sound Room on Sunday, May 5. Nervous Records photos

Futuro at Jolene Sound Room



Formula 1 is back in Miami, and as celebrities and glitterati flood into the city to watch the Miami Grand Prix, some pretty extraordinary parties are being thrown.The best Miami Race Week parties include world-class DJs spinning at the city's hottest clubs, underground reggaetón garage raves, and fan fests where you might run into a world-class driver or two. Of course, be prepared to pay world-class ticket prices to attend some of these events.Swarm's Racing Fan Fest in Wynwood is becoming something of a yearly tradition. The event brings some of the excitement and hedonistic atmosphere of the track to those of us who can't afford a ticket. In fact, it doesn't charge admission at all. That being said, this is still a party destination, with DJs spinning at a custom-built, on-site day and nightclub. But there will also be much more: racing simulators, merch and retail booths, games and activities, and food and beverage options. Red Bull also hosts its official Fan Zone, giving visitors an up-close-and-personal look at some actual Formula 1 race cars. "Special guest appearances" are also teased by the organizers, so while we're not saying you'll get to meet Daniel Ricciardo, we're notsaying that either.Ahead of its world tour event in Miami on May 17, Boiler Room is popping up in the city with a race-inspired lineup that seeks to showcase Latin club talent from the 305 and elsewhere. Headlining is none other thanherself, Ivy Queen. She'll be joined by neoperreo princess La Goony Chonga, with three local DJs: Sel.6, El Gusano, and V1fro. Like all Boiler Room-branded events, the party will be filmed and streamed online, so be sure to wear your hottest car culture-inspired fits if you end up going. While Boiler Room didn't share a location with, the press release alludes to "a hidden space in Miami's art district." Wynwood it is!Few DJs are more legendary than Carl Cox , so when the British great decided to skip his usual gig at Ultra this year, his absence was felt. He'll be back in 2025, but if you don't have the patience to wait until then, he'll be at M2 in Miami Beach during Race Week. Cox will play a four-hour extended set as part of Ultra's Resistance series at the Miami Beach club on Friday, May 3, with support from Hidden Empire and m.O.N.R.O.E. Expect to experience the same peerless blend of techno and house, with eclectic elements of Balearic, soul, and acid that Cox is known for. However, it won't be cheap. Tickets for the gig are currently running just under $150.Although there will be bigger names spinning at Space this week — Black Coffee on Thursday , for instance, who's also playing at LIV the same night — the Saturday night takeover by festival brand Zamna seems more interesting. Though it hosts events in party destinations all over the world, from Bali to Barcelona, the brand is firmly enmeshed in Tulum, Mexico, hosting a festival and, apparently, an upcoming boutique hotel in the Mayan Riviera vacation hot spot. It will be bringing the Tuluminati vibes to Space with a pretty good lineup of selectors, including Afro-house expert and one-time Space resident Layla Benitez, French techno outfit Kas:st, Italian house trio Meduza, and rising talent Henri Bergmann.You've probably seen John Summit already, so if you go to LIV during Race Week, save your time and money for Bizarrap. The mysterious Argentinian producer, rarely seen without his trademark shades and baseball cap, has quickly risen to the A-list of Latin music based largely on the strength of his BZRP Music Sessions series , which has featured the likes of Nicky Jam, Nathy Peluso, Peso Pluma, and Shakira. Colombian superstar Shakira even won a Latin Grammy with her session song — a diss track directed at ex Gerard Piqué — and appeared at Biza's acclaimed Coachella Weekend 1 set. It's uncertain whether any stars will appear during his set, but hey, it's LIV — if you're paying to get in, you'd better see some celebs.After the dust has settled at the Autodrome and the celebs pile into their private jets and fly off, there's still plenty going on Sunday in Miami — it is Cinco de Mayo, after all. If you're not entirely partied out by the time the race has been won, Jolene's got a pretty good lineup of DJs for its Futuro event. Local legend Oscar G of Murk Records fame will be spinning that sweet, sexy house music in the lead slot. Lazaro Casanova and Jesse Perez, two more homegrown DJs, will support.