Get to Miami Music Week Parties on Brightline and Lyft's Immersive "Electric Jungle" Rides

Don't think you can squeeze in another party into your packed Miami Music Week schedule? Think again. Now, you can turn your commute down to Miami into part of the fun.

Curator Marcel Katz of the Art Plug Powerhouse — a South Florida-based company which designs immersive activation experiences — has teamed up with Lyft and Brightline for "Electric Jungle," a Miami Music Week-themed art installation which will be housed inside select trains throughout the weekend.

Bursting with sound and color, the decked-out trains will run on Saturday, March 30, and Sunday, March 31. The afternoon train — which departs from West Palm Beach at 2:10 p.m., stops in Fort Lauderdale at 2:49 p.m., and arrives in Miami at 3:25 p.m. — will be decked out in fake foliage and artworks by artists Tiago Magro and Lefty Out There. The mobile MMW pre-party will be rounded out by light displays, surprise guests, and a soundtrack by the Nano The DJ on Saturday and Black Caviar on Sunday.

Partygoers will find media walls and animated videos at Brightline stations, along with fun photo opportunities at designated pick-up and drop-off Lyft locations.

Cultural exchanges by way of unique collaborations are the essence of 31-year-old Katz's initiatives. The Miami-based art curator ran creative programming for Miami's nightlife and hospitality Opium Group and has worked with Rolling Loud Festival, Atlantic Records, and E11even.

In 2015, he founded Marcel Katz Art, an art dealership that sells and promotes work by curating events and localized pop-ups. Last year, he launched his experimental platform, the Art Plug Power House, during Miami Art Week, when artists converted a police impound in Miami's Allapattah neighborhood into a multi-faceted immersive art space.

Brightline's Select coach interior Brightline

Brightline and Lyft's "Electric Jungle" offers a convenient commuting option from West Palm and Broward to Miami Music Week at a time when transportation logistics are a concern for many Ultra attendees. But Katz says the rides are also an attempt to make art more accessible to younger audiences.

"Millennials are constantly on the lookout for the next thing," says Katz, "We're stepping up with immersive, interactive experiences like this; something that is unique because it wouldn't exist the same way anywhere else."

During last year's Miami Art Week, Katz curated an entire fleet of Lyft cars and VanDutch Yachts and worked with artists to create custom wraps on the vehicles, along with a custom scent for a full sensory experience.

This year, those who RSVP or buy tickets to the "Electric Jungle" or any Art Plug Power House party will receive Lyft codes for $2 off ten standard rides and $7 off ten Lyft Lux rides.