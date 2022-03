Miami Music Week 2022 Party Guide

Every year in March, DJs and their fans descend on Miami for a week of warm weather and nonstop partying. If it sounds a bit like spring break, that's because it is — except you have your choice of top-tier parties on both sides of the causeways.

Notably absent this year is any Winter Music Conference programming. WMC had always served as the raison d'être for the March festivities, a place where DJs, producers, and other industry professionals could come together and rub shoulders before the sun went down. (At one point, a WMC badge included free entry into the best parties throughout the week.)

But, alas, the party has won out. Not that anyone is complaining. Because from pool parties to yacht charters and nondescript warehouses, Miami Music Week 2022 promises to be a return to form for the dance-music bacchanal. Last year, MMW was relatively subdued, with many events happening in "secret locations" to avoid skirmishes with city officials.

This year the gloves are off, with longtime events like Get Lost and Paradise Miami returning, while Where Are My Keys? and CircoLoco will seem familiar to those who partied last December during Miami Art Week.

Here are the Miami Music Week 2022 parties announced so far. Don't see your event listed? Email us at [email protected] with the details and we'll get you in.

Tuesday, March 22

Déjà Vu: A Night in Miami: With Riggi & Piros, Zack Martino, and PS1. Tue., March 22, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., $25-$35. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Holmar, Philipp Jung, and Matt Caines: Tue., March 22, 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

PIV Showcase: Tue., March 22, 11 p.m., $15-$60. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Wednesday, March 23

All We Have Is Now: With Will Clarke, Avision, Alan Fitzpatrick, and Marco Faraone. Wed., March 23, 10 p.m., $30-$45. Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-744-1714, madclubwynwood.com.

Benny Benassi, Dada Life, and Markus Schulz: Wed., March 23, 8 p.m., $40-$60. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Cat House Sessions: With Cat Dealers, Henry Fong, Moguai, and others. Wed., March 23, 9 p.m., $25-$50. La Otra, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-908-9368, laotramiami.com.

Damian Lazarus: Wed., March 23, 11 p.m., $50. Marion, 1111 SW First Ave., Miami, 786-717-7512, marionmiami.com.

Descend Pool Party: Wed., March 23, noon, $39.66. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

DJ Mag Epic Pool Party: With Andrea Oliva, Dennis Ferrer, Eats Everything, Melé, Honeyluv, and others. Wed., March 23, noon, $50-$175. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Frank Nitty & Friends: With Leandro Da Silva, Agent Greg, Les Castizos, Jose De Mara, and others. Wed., March 23, 5 p.m.-3 a.m., $10-$25. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Hernan Cattaneo B2B Nick Warren: Wed., March 23, 9 p.m., $40-$60. Ekolog Warehouse, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami.

Hotl Miami: With Roger Sanchez, David Tort, and Markem. Wed., March 23, 6 p.m.-3 a.m., Free-$20. The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.

Incorrect Showcase: With Shiba San, Anthony Attalla, Black V Neck, Gettoblaster, and others Wed., March 23, 9 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Legendary House Music Week: Wed., March 23, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.; Thu., March 24, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.; Fri., March 25, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.; Sat., March 26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m.; Sun., March 27, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. & 6-11 p.m., $40-$444. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

The Masquerade Miami: With Fatboy Slim, James Hype, Ferreck Dawn, LP Giobbi, and others. Wed., March 23, noon, $60. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

MMW Opening Party: With Loco Dice, Chelina Manuhutu, Mason Collective, and William Djoko. Wed., March 23, 11 p.m., $30-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Rvdiovctive MMW: With Devon James, Felix Da Housecat, Francesca Lombardo, Qrtr, Skream, and others. Wed., March 23, 7 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Sam Divine Presents Cloud 9: Wed., March 23, 10 p.m., Free-$30. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Seth Troxler: With Jonny Rock. Wed., March 23, 11 p.m., $15-$60. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Spinnin' Sessions Pool Party: Wed., March 23, noon, $40-$70. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

tINI B2B Dyed Soundorom: Wed., March 23, 11 p.m., $20. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

Thursday. March 24

4B & Friends: Thu., March 24, 10 p.m., $30-$35. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Art Department: Thu., March 24, 11 p.m., $50. Bâoli Miami, 1906 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-8822, baolimiami.com.

Beatport Presents Repopulate Mars: Thu., March 24, noon, $35-$175. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Black Coffee: Thu., March 24, 11 p.m., $75-$90. LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4680, livnightclub.com.

Carnage & Friends: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $50-$100. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

CircoLoco Miami: With Bedouin, Chloe Caillet, Damian Lazarus, DJ Tennis, Carlita, and others. Thu., March 24, 10 p.m., $50-$80. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

Dark Matter Miami Pool Party: Thu., March 24, noon, $45.32. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Defected Miami: With Catz 'n Dogz, Darius Syrossian, Eats Everything, Ferric Dawn, and others. Thu., March 24, noon, $20-$85. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Diplo: With MK, Sidepiece, and others. Thu., March 24, noon, $115-$135. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Divided Souls Label Takeover: Thu., March 24, 10 p.m., $30-$40. Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-744-1714, madclubwynwood.com.

Drumcode Miami: Thu., March 24, 11 p.m., $20-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Eric Prydz: With Maceo Plex, Innellea, and Cristoph. Thu., March 24, 9 p.m., $60-$175. RC Cola Plant, 550 NW 24th St., Miami.

Future Rave: With David Guetta and Morten. Thu., March 24, 11 p.m., $60-$75. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Gabriel & Dresden + Friends: Thu., March 24, 1 p.m., $50-$80. Sea Isle Marina & Yachting Center, 1635 N. Bayshore Dr., Miami, 305-377-3625, seaislemarina.com.

Galaxy Music Gathering VII Legends Edition: Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $40-$75. Exchange Miami, 1532 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-763-8264, exchangemia.com.

Getty: With 2Deep, Happy Colors, Redtape, Drty Tropix, and others. Thu., March 24, 9 p.m.-3 a.m., Free. The Tiki Garden, 2519 NW Second Ave., Miami, miamibargroup.com.

Gorgon City Presents Realm: Thu., March 24, 9 p.m., $45-$150. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Groove Cruise Artist Showcase: With Gene Farris, Plastik Funk, Scotty Boy, and others. Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $20. Shots Miami, 311 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-571-0439, shotsbar.com.

Hard Miami: With Moodyman, Tiga, Tsha, and others. Thu., March 24, 7 p.m., $20-$35. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Heldeep: With Benny Benassi, CID, Damaged Goods, James Hype, Joel Corry, and others. Thu., March 24, noon, $50-$70. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Higher Ground: With Diplo. Thu., March 24, 5 p.m., $20-$60. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Meduza & Friends: Thu., March 24, 4 p.m.-3 a.m., $22.66-$165.95. Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami, 305-632-1581, littleriverstudios.com.

Ophelia Records Showcase: Thu., March 24, 9 p.m., $45-$50. MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami.

Paradise Miami: With Archie Hamilton, Ben Sterling, Chris Stussy, Hot Since 82, East End Dubs, Ida Engberg, and others. Thu., March 24, 10 p.m., $20-$150. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Paraiso Miami: With Block & Crown, Frank Nitty, Nasser Baker, Seth Lowery, and others. Thu., March 24, 3 p.m.-2 a.m., $20-$30. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

P'OE Records Showcase: With Jimpster, H2H, Housework, Mourad, and others. Thu., March 24, 11 a.m.-11 p.m., $40-$75. Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel, 1717 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-7715, surfcomber.com.

Revealed Presents Miami Wynwood Edition: With Dada Life, Mike Williams, Dubdogz, Leandro Da Silva, Mariana Bo, and others. Thu., March 24, 9 p.m., $30-$50. The Dirty Rabbit Wynwood, 151 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-812-3308, thedirtyrabbitwynwood.com.

Sudbeat Showcase: With Anton Tumas, Graziano Raffa, James Gill, Nicolas Rada, and others. Thu., March 24, 9 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Sundown Sounds Poolside Sessions: With Anthony Atalla, Offaiah, Dose, Eran Hersh, and others. Thu., March 24, 1 p.m., $17.25. Marseilles Beachfront Hotel, 1741 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-5711, marseilleshotel.com.

Techne Showcase: With Noizu, Shiba San, CID, Cloverdale, and others. Thu., March 24, 8 p.m., $30-$60. Ekolog Warehouse, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami.

Welcome to Miami: With Boris, Pablo Ceballos, and others. Thu., March 24, 10 p.m., $18.03. XXIII Club, 247 23rd St., Miami Beach, 786-655-6006, 23clubmiami.com.

Friday, March 25

All Day I Dream of Miami Sparkle: With Lee Burridge, Öona Dahl, Hoj, and Layla Benitez. Fri., March 25, noon, $30-$50. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Basement Leak: With Shiba San. Fri., March 25, 10 p.m., $35-$45. Mad Club Wynwood, 55 NE 24th St., Miami, 305-744-1714, madclubwynwood.com.

Behrouz, Powel, and Yulia Niko: Fri., March 25, 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

BPM Festival: Fri., March 25; Sat., March 26, $45.32-$113.30. Little River Studios, 300 NE 71st St., Miami, 305-632-1581, littleriverstudios.com.

Brownies & Lemonade Miami: With Louis the Child, Whethan, Yung Bae, and others. Fri., March 25, 10 p.m., $40-$70. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

Deep_State UV: With Dosem, Fehrplay, Grum, Jerome Isma Ae, Luccio, and others. Fri., March 25, 9 p.m., $30-$50. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

DogEatDog Records MMW Showcase: With Kraft Kuts, Left/Right, Colombo, $uperGeniu$, and others. Fri., March 25, 12-11 p.m., $30-$50. Highbar at Dream South Beach Hotel, 1111 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8455, dreamhotels.com.

Echoes: With Dixon, Tale of Us, WhoMadeWho, and others. Fri., March 25, 10 p.m., $55-$199. Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-573-0371, manawynwood.com.

In the Mood: With Nicole Moudaber, Carl Craig, Louie Vega, Paco Osuna, and others. Fri., March 25, 5 p.m.-1 a.m., $15-$60. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Kaskade: With Malaa. Fri., March 25, noon, $115-$125. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Kaskade: Fri., March 25, 11 p.m., $60-$75. Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2424, storymiami.com.

Kazbah Miami: A Burning Man Camp Fundraiser: With Ali, Audiojack, Dusty Carter, Guy Laliberté, Hoomance, Kenny Glasgow, Mikey Lion, and others. Fri., March 25, 5 p.m., $71.50-$91.80. M3 Studios, 4001 NW 37th Ave., Miami, 786-318-5200, m3studiosmiami.com.

Kristina Sky Presents United We Groove: Fri., March 25, noon; Sat., March 26, noon, Free. C-Level Rooftop Terrace, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-3485, clevelander.com/c-level.htm.

Major Lazer & Friends: Fri., March 25, 8 p.m., $100-$150. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Mixmash Takeover Pool Party: Fri., March 25, noon, $25-$65. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

MK Presents Pool Party: Fri., March 25, noon, $45.32. National Hotel, 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-532-2311, nationalhotel.com.

Nghtmre B2B Peekaboo: With Space Laces, Riot, Nitepunk, and Saka. Fri., March 25, 10 p.m., $40-$45. MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami.

Rebolledo and Curses: With Sister System. Fri., March 25, 11 p.m., $40-$100. Floyd Miami, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-618-9447, floydmiami.com.

Solid Grooves: Fri., March 25, 11 p.m., $30-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Sonny Fodera Presents Solotoko: Fri., March 25, noon, $35-$175. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

We're Never Going Home: With Angelo the Kid, Bryan Lubliner, Doc Brown, Drums of the Sun, and others. Fri., March 25, 8 p.m.-2 a.m., $20. Sky Yard, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach, 305-903-4076.

Where Are My Keys: Fri., March 25, 5 p.m., $20-$70. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Yotto, Cristoph, and Anden: Fri., March 25, 10 p.m., $30-$50. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Saturday, March 26

Anjunadeep Open Air: Sat., March 26, 5 p.m., $55-$60. MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami.

Atish, Tim Green, and Shai T: Sat., March 26, 10 p.m., $30. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Bingo Players Presents Bingo Beach: With Ape Drums, Walshy Fire, Chuckie, Felva, and others. Sat., March 26, 2 p.m., $30-$40. Clevelander South Beach Hotel and Bar, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-532-4006, clevelander.com.

Breaks Yo!: With Monk, Dave London, Mike Nice, and others. Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $25. Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach, 305-534-1009, facebook.com/killyouridolmiami.

Claude VonStroke: Sat., March 26, 10 p.m., $25. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami, 305-768-9826, 1800lucky.com.

Confession All-Stars: Sat., March 26, 9 p.m., $40-$60. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Dim Mak Miami: With Steve Aoki. Sat., March 26, 9 p.m., $40-$150. Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami, oasiswynwood.com.

Dixon and Maceo Plex: With DJ Tennis, Moscoman, and Bakke. Sat., March 26, 11 p.m., $30-$100. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Dreamstate Miami: With Infected Mushroom, Jerome Isma-Ae, Markus Schulz, Kyau & Albert, and others. Sat., March 26, 4 p.m., $110-$200. Ekolog Warehouse, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami.

Fisher & Friends: Sat., March 26, 8 p.m., $100-$150. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

Get Lost Miami: Sat., March 26, 5 a.m., $95.20-$163. Factory Town, 4800 NW 37th Ave., Miami.

Hot Creations: Sat., March 26, noon, $35-$175. Sagamore Hotel South Beach, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-535-8088, sagamoresouthbeach.com.

Insomniac Records Pool Party: Sat., March 26, noon, $35-$70. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Joel Corry: Sat., March 26, 10 p.m., $25-$50. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Juicy Music All Night: With Robbie Rivera, David Tort, Moska, DJ Dove, and NXNY. Sat., March 26, 10 p.m.-3 a.m., $15-$25. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Life Aquatic Yacht Cruise: With Justin Martin, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, and DJ Minx. Sat., March 26, 7 p.m., $60-$65. Maurice A. Ferré Park, 1075 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Made in Miami Tenth Anniversary Pool Party: With Oscar G and Danny Tenaglia. Sat., March 26, 1 p.m., $20-$45. SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300, slshotels.com.

Meduza: Sat., March 26, noon, $100-$150. Hyde Beach, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-455-2990, hydebeach.com.

Miami Bass BBQ: With Craze, Krafty Kuts, Mr. Mixx, and others. Sat., March 26, 12-10 p.m., Free-$10. Rácket, 150 NW 24th St., Miami, 786-637-2987, racketwynwood.com.

Nitti Gritti & Friends: Sat., March 26, 10 p.m., $30-$40. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

No Sugar Added Miami: With Duke Dumont, Nore En Pure, and others. Sat., March 26, noon, $40-$100. Island Gardens, 888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami, 305-531-3747, islandgardens.com.

Sunrise Miami: Sat., March 26, 4 p.m., $40-$100. 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami, 305-264-2143, 94thmiami.com.

Yung Bae & Friends: With Autograf, Default, Dombresky, Max Baum, and others. Sat., March 26, 2 p.m., $30-$40. Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami, 305-280-0330, freeholdmiami.com.

Sunday, March 27

Anjunabeats Pool Party: With Adrian Alexander, Andrew Bayer, Bexxie, Fatum, Genix, and others. Sun., March 27, noon, $70-$80. Nautilus by Arlo, 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700, arlohotels.com/nautilus-miami-beach.

Audiofly and Matthias Meyer: Sun., March 27, 10 p.m., $25. Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach, 510-550-5067, donotsitonthefurniture.com.

Black Book Showcase: With Chris Lake, Armand Van Helden, Rebke, Miane, and others. Sun., March 27, 5 p.m., $20-$70. Space Park Miami, 298 NE 61st St., Miami, spaceparkmiami.com.

Deadbeats vs. Cyclops Recordings: Sun., March 27, 10 p.m., $35-$50. Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785, sohostudiosmiami.com.

DJ Snake & Friends: Sun., March 27, 8 p.m., $75-$125. E11even Miami, 29 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-829-2911, 11miami.com.

James Hype: Sun., March 27, 10 p.m., $25-$50. Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami, 786-872-2774, lerougemiami.com.

Lost & Found: With Guy J, Guy Mantzur, Khen, and others Sun., March 27, 9 p.m., $20-$40. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.

Miki Beach MMW Closing Fiesta: Sun., March 27, 6 p.m., $30-$100. ATV Records, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-456-5613, atvrecords.com.

MMW Closing Party: Sun., March 27, 11 p.m., $40-$120. Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 305-375-0001, clubspace.com.

Stereo Pool Party: With Chus, Joeski, Malone, and others. Sun., March 27, 1 p.m., $20-$45. SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-239-1300, slshotels.com.