 Miami Taylor Swift Eras Tour Hotel Deals, Packages | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Headed to the Eras Tour in Miami? Book a Swiftie Hotel Package

Hotels are capitalizing on Taylor Swift's Miami shows with elaborate Swiftie packages and events.
August 22, 2024
If you are coming to Miami for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, you'll need to find a place to stay.
If you are coming to Miami for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, you'll need to find a place to stay. Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Anticipation is building for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows at Hard Rock Stadium in October. The three-night stint in Miami marks her return to Florida after she played Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in April 2023, one month into what has since become the highest-grossing concert tour in history and a global cultural phenomenon. The queen of Easter eggs has managed to keep a meticulously choreographed spectacle fresh every night, from a mid-show acoustic set that changes during each concert to album release announcements, music video premieres, and even a significant setlist revamp after the release of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

In city after city, Swift has been greeted by thousands of fans without tickets singing along outside stadiums, and thousands more watching livestreams of the concerts via TikTok each night. Swifties view the shows as pilgrimages rather than run-of-the-mill concerts, and travel and hospitality companies are meeting the demand with personalized Swift-themed experiences. Last month, Southwest Airlines announced it will add flights to accommodate fans traveling to Miami for the Eras Tour, while Brightline will partner with iHeartRadio for sing-along train rides from Orlando to Miami. Hotels are also getting in on the action with elaborate Swiftie packages and events, with perks ranging from Swift-themed welcome amenities to friendship bracelet-making activities and even private car transfers to the shows.

Ready for it? Check into one of these hotels when Swift returns to "Florida!!!" for the Eras Tour this fall.

The Balfour Hotel

Hard Rock Stadium won't be the only place experiencing a Swiftie takeover during the third week of October. Expect Miami Beach to be overtaken by bachelorette-party energy as hordes of fans make a girls' weekend out of Swift's South Florida visit. Fans visiting Miami for the first time might want to check out the Balfour Hotel, a historic art deco property on Ocean Drive, just steps from the beach. Beyond offering a glimpse into classic Miami Beach hospitality, the hotel also makes the "Bejeweled at the Balfour" package available to fans upon request. The package includes the "Sweet Nothing" welcome cocktail, a face and body jewelry amenity, and a friendship bracelet-making kit. At the hotel bar, mixologist Alberto Montesino will show fans how to craft the "Traylor Hideaway" cocktail, inspired by Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce's Bahamas vacation. And if that's not enough booze to get you ready for the show, check out the "Evermore" bottomless mimosa brunch menu curated by executive chef Antony Awak and served on the hotel's patio, which overlooks Ocean Drive. 350 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-538-1055; thebalfourmiamibeach.com. Package is available upon request and subject to availability.

Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club

Taylor Swift once sang, "At dinner parties, I call you out on your contrarian shit." That doesn't sound like a very fun dinner. But Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club wants to make sure Swifties eat a satisfying, filling meal ahead of a long night at Hard Rock Stadium — Swift's set is three hours long, after all. The Collins Avenue hotel will offer Swift-themed food and drink specials throughout the weekend, with menu items inspired by song titles. Among these are "Wing of My Heart" (Buffalo wings), "Pigs in a Cardigan" (fried plantains and roasted pork), and "Should've Said Nacho" (yes, nachos). The Lobby Bar will also serve drinks named after Swift's songs, including the "Enchanted Lemonade," "Cruel Summer," and "Champagne Problems" cocktails, among others. The hotel will also offer friendship bracelet-making kits for hotel guests. So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment, and taste the Buffalo wings. 3925 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-3373; cadillachotelmiamibeach.com.

The Elser Hotel & Residences

Before you head to the Eras Tour, consider the Elser Tour, a Swiftie hotel package from the Elser Hotel & Residences. The welcome amenity includes a "Bejeweled" mocktail, a friendship bracelet-making kit, and a Polaroid camera so you can capture the weekend 1989-style. Procrastinating Swiftie dads will also receive a white T-shirt and glitter kit to make their concert outfits. Inside the rooms, bathrooms will be stocked with skincare products said to be used by Swift. The hotel will also screen The Eras Tour film on the pool deck. Once your outfit is bejeweled and your face is moisturized, hop in for a comfortable ride to the stadium courtesy of Limo Miami. 398 NE Fifth St., Miami; 833-228-1576; theelserhotel.com.

The Gabriel Miami

Be prepared for a looooong ride up I-95 when Swift comes to Hard Rock Stadium, or save some time by staying downtown near the highway at the Gabriel Miami. The property's Downtown Era package includes a "Champagne Problems" welcome cocktail (a bubbly take on a vodka cranberry), Red-era heart sunglasses, and — you guessed it — a friendship bracelet-making kit. The Gabriel is also dishing out the F&B menu puns with an "Enchanted to Meat You" charcuterie board and "Welcome to NY'' pizza slices. Among the most thoughtful amenities: a post-concert recovery kit with eye masks, Tylenol, Gatorade, and late checkout. 1100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-577-9700; thegabrielmiami.com. Package is available upon request and subject to availability.

The Gabriel South Beach

Not to be outdone, The Gabriel's oceanfront Ocean Drive property will also offer a guest package for Swifties in town for the Eras Tour. Guests will be greeted with the "Miss Americana, Taylor's Version" welcome cocktail — the hotel's take on a French 75. Guests will receive the standard friendship bracelet-making kit many hotels are offering, but they'll also receive a Pandora "Moon and Star" ring set to match, a nod to Swift's song, "Midnight Rain." Rooms will be stocked with Swift's preferred skincare products, and for a true VIP experience, the package includes black car service to and from the show, a Priv personal stylist, an in-room K'Alma Spa treatment, and strawberries and Champagne. Zero "Champagne Problems" detected here. 640 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-685-2000; thegabrielsouthbeach.com.

The Gates Hotel South Beach

Swiftie guests at this Collins Avenue hotel will receive many of the items other hotels offer: a welcome cocktail, a friendship bracelet-making kit, a cozy concert survival kit, and late checkout. But the package also includes some thoughtful extras, such as donuts from South Florida's own Pink Love Donuts. The highlights include an in-room massage by K'Alma Spa therapists and styling services from Priv, including makeup touch-ups and mini manicures ahead of the show. Pregame with a showing of The Eras Tour movie on the pool deck. 2360 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-685-2000; gatessouthbeach.com.

Royal Palm South Beach

In keeping with Swift's 2019 album, this Marriott property on Collins Avenue offers a package for lovers — or you and the favorite member of your squad. The Royal Palm South Beach's "Shake It Off" package accommodates two guests. Amenities include two welcome cocktails, two ready-made friendship bracelets, and a daily buffet breakfast for two. Valet parking is included for one vehicle. 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-5700; royalpalmsouthbeach.com. Use promotional code "ES7" when booking online, or call 305-604-5700 to request the code and book directly.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour

The St. Regis brand has been the pinnacle of luxury hospitality for well over a century. Fittingly, the St. Regis Bal Harbour's Florida (!!!) Girls Weekend package is the most extravagant Swiftie hotel experience on this list. The package starts at an eye-popping $15,000 and requires a minimum two-night stay, but it accommodates up to eight guests. Your squad will stay in one of the resort's premier suites: the Ocean Palace Suite, the Sky Palace Suite, or the Grand Palace Suite, with the latter accessible via a private hallway and home to ten bedrooms. The package includes an in-room friendship-themed welcome amenity, private in-room "Champagne Problems" sabrage experience, "At Tea Time Everybody Agrees" tea service, 60-minute spa treatment, oceanfront day villa, private car transfer for one afternoon, and a daily $300 breakfast credit which can be used for room service or at the property's Greek restaurant, Atlantikós. 9703 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-993-0700; marriott.com.

W Fort Lauderdale

Buying tickets to the Eras Tour was notoriously difficult. W Fort Lauderdale wants to accommodate fans who were lucky enough to score tickets as well as those who didn't but want to have a Swiftie weekend anyway. Fans attending the show might be interested in the hotel's two-night package, which includes themed cocktails for two and shuttle transportation to and from Hard Rock Stadium. The property is also hosting a Swiftie event open to the public, including a T-shirt-making station (a nod to Swift's "You Belong with Me" video), a friendship bracelet-making station, and Swift-themed karaoke and drag brunch. 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-414-8200; marriott.com. Book the overnight package online using booking code "PK9."
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, New Times Broward-Palm Beach has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Celia Almeida is the arts and music editor of Miami New Times. She enjoys crafting Party City-grade pop-star cosplay in her spare time. Her pop-culture criticism has been featured in Billboard and Paper.
Contact: Celia Almeida
Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

Music Festivals

Travis Scott, Playboi Carti, and Future Will Headline Rolling Loud 2024

By Jose D. Duran
Trump Just Voted in Florida as a Felon — Where's DeSantis' Outrage?

Election

Trump Just Voted in Florida as a Felon — Where's DeSantis' Outrage?

By Alex DeLuca
Ladytron Is Still Perfecting Its Synth-pop Sound

Concert Previews

Ladytron Is Still Perfecting Its Synth-pop Sound

By David Rolland
Karol G Takes Over Fortnite Festival's Fifth Season

Technology

Karol G Takes Over Fortnite Festival's Fifth Season

By Jose D. Duran
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation