Headed to the Eras Tour in Miami? Book a Swiftie Hotel Package

Anticipation is building for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour shows at Hard Rock Stadium in October. The three-night stint in Miami marks her return to Florida after she played Tampa's Raymond James Stadium in April 2023, one month into what has since become the highest-grossing concert tour in history and a global cultural phenomenon. The queen of Easter eggs has managed to keep a meticulously choreographed spectacle fresh every night, from a mid-show acoustic set that changes during each concert to album release announcements, music video premieres, and even a significant setlist revamp after the release of her latest album,In city after city, Swift has been greeted by thousands of fanstickets singing along outside stadiums, and thousands more watching livestreams of the concerts via TikTok each night. Swifties view the shows as pilgrimages rather than run-of-the-mill concerts, and travel and hospitality companies are meeting the demand with personalized Swift-themed experiences. Last month, Southwest Airlines announced it will add flights to accommodate fans traveling to Miami for the Eras Tour , while Brightline will partner with iHeartRadio for sing-along train rides from Orlando to Miami . Hotels are also getting in on the action with elaborate Swiftie packages and events, with perks ranging from Swift-themed welcome amenities to friendship bracelet-making activities and even private car transfers to the shows.Ready for it? Check into one of these hotels when Swift returns to "Florida!!!" for the Eras Tour this fall.Hard Rock Stadium won't be the only place experiencing a Swiftie takeover during the third week of October. Expect Miami Beach to be overtaken by bachelorette-party energy as hordes of fans make a girls' weekend out of Swift's South Florida visit. Fans visiting Miami for the first time might want to check out the Balfour Hotel, a historic art deco property on Ocean Drive, just steps from the beach. Beyond offering a glimpse into classic Miami Beach hospitality, the hotel also makes the "Bejeweled at the Balfour" package available to fans upon request. The package includes the "Sweet Nothing" welcome cocktail, a face and body jewelry amenity, and a friendship bracelet-making kit. At the hotel bar, mixologist Alberto Montesino will show fans how to craft the "Traylor Hideaway" cocktail, inspired by Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce's Bahamas vacation. And if that's not enough booze to get you ready for the show, check out the "Evermore" bottomless mimosa brunch menu curated by executive chef Antony Awak and served on the hotel's patio, which overlooks Ocean Drive.Taylor Swift once sang, "At dinner parties, I call you out on your contrarian shit." That doesn't sound like a very fun dinner. But Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club wants to make sure Swifties eat a satisfying, filling meal ahead of a long night at Hard Rock Stadium — Swift's set is three hours long, after all. The Collins Avenue hotel will offer Swift-themed food and drink specials throughout the weekend, with menu items inspired by song titles. Among these are "Wing of My Heart" (Buffalo wings), "Pigs in a Cardigan" (fried plantains and roasted pork), and "Should've Said Nacho" (yes, nachos). The Lobby Bar will also serve drinks named after Swift's songs, including the "Enchanted Lemonade," "Cruel Summer," and "Champagne Problems" cocktails, among others. The hotel will also offer friendship bracelet-making kits for hotel guests. So make the friendship bracelets, take the moment, and taste the Buffalo wings.Before you head to the Eras Tour, consider the Elser Tour, a Swiftie hotel package from the Elser Hotel & Residences. The welcome amenity includes a "Bejeweled" mocktail, a friendship bracelet-making kit, and a Polaroid camera so you can capture the weekend-style. Procrastinating Swiftie dads will also receive a white T-shirt and glitter kit to make their concert outfits. Inside the rooms, bathrooms will be stocked with skincare products said to be used by Swift. The hotel will also screenfilm on the pool deck. Once your outfit is bejeweled and your face is moisturized, hop in for a comfortable ride to the stadium courtesy of Limo Miami.Be prepared for aride up I-95 when Swift comes to Hard Rock Stadium, or save some time by staying downtown near the highway at the Gabriel Miami. The property's Downtown Era package includes a "Champagne Problems" welcome cocktail (a bubbly take on a vodka cranberry),-era heart sunglasses, and — you guessed it — a friendship bracelet-making kit. The Gabriel is also dishing out the F&B menu puns with an "Enchanted to Meat You" charcuterie board and "Welcome to NY'' pizza slices. Among the most thoughtful amenities: a post-concert recovery kit with eye masks, Tylenol, Gatorade, and late checkout.Not to be outdone, The Gabriel's oceanfront Ocean Drive property will also offer a guest package for Swifties in town for the Eras Tour. Guests will be greeted with the "Miss Americana, Taylor's Version" welcome cocktail — the hotel's take on a French 75. Guests will receive the standard friendship bracelet-making kit many hotels are offering, but they'll also receive a Pandora "Moon and Star" ring set to match, a nod to Swift's song, "Midnight Rain." Rooms will be stocked with Swift's preferred skincare products, and for a true VIP experience, the package includes black car service to and from the show, a Priv personal stylist, an in-room K'Alma Spa treatment, and strawberries and Champagne. Zero "Champagne Problems" detected here.Swiftie guests at this Collins Avenue hotel will receive many of the items other hotels offer: a welcome cocktail, a friendship bracelet-making kit, a cozy concert survival kit, and late checkout. But the package also includes some thoughtful extras, such as donuts from South Florida's own Pink Love Donuts . The highlights include an in-room massage by K'Alma Spa therapists and styling services from Priv, including makeup touch-ups and mini manicures ahead of the show. Pregame with a showing ofmovie on the pool deck.In keeping with Swift's 2019 album, this Marriott property on Collins Avenue offers a package for lovers — or you and the favorite member of your squad. The Royal Palm South Beach's "Shake It Off" package accommodates two guests. Amenities include two welcome cocktails, two ready-made friendship bracelets, and a daily buffet breakfast for two. Valet parking is included for one vehicle.The St. Regis brand has been the pinnacle of luxury hospitality for well over a century. Fittingly, the St. Regis Bal Harbour's Florida (!!!) Girls Weekend package is the most extravagant Swiftie hotel experience on this list. The package starts at an eye-popping $15,000 and requires a minimum two-night stay, but it accommodates up to eight guests. Your squad will stay in one of the resort's premier suites: the Ocean Palace Suite, the Sky Palace Suite, or the Grand Palace Suite, with the latter accessible via a private hallway and home to ten bedrooms. The package includes an in-room friendship-themed welcome amenity, private in-room "Champagne Problems" sabrage experience, "At Tea Time Everybody Agrees" tea service, 60-minute spa treatment, oceanfront day villa, private car transfer for one afternoon, and a daily $300 breakfast credit which can be used for room service or at the property's Greek restaurant, Atlantikós.Buying tickets to the Eras Tour was notoriously difficult . W Fort Lauderdale wants to accommodate fans who were lucky enough to score tickets as well as those who didn't but want to have a Swiftie weekend anyway. Fans attending the show might be interested in the hotel's two-night package, which includes themed cocktails for two and shuttle transportation to and from Hard Rock Stadium. The property is also hosting a Swiftie event open to the public, including a T-shirt-making station (a nod to Swift's "You Belong with Me" video), a friendship bracelet-making station, and Swift-themed karaoke and drag brunch.