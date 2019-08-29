Rank and File Social Club Opening, Offering Cool Drinks, Retro Vibe

Barbagallo brothers Mark (right) and Stefano will open Rank and File Social Club in Fort Lauderdale on Friday.

With so much hustle and bustle in Flagler Village these days, the closings and openings and makeovers, and even more fever about whether Fort Lauderdale's burgeoning arts district will be the next Wynwood, this Friday's debut of Rank and File Social Club should offer some relief.

Rank and File's 3,000-square-foot bar and garden patio feels like, Hey, it's time to relax.

The place is decked out with distressed furniture, scuffed leather-bound books, and a vintage motorcycle. Barbagallo brothers Mark and Stefano, both hospitality veterans, doubled down on Rank and File's retro vibe by having dart boards and board games, and by installing two billiards tables and a dance floor. The Barbagallos say they see Rank and File growing into a neighborhood bar. "We want to be that staple that people visit two, three or four times a week," Stefano says.

They'll also have live music nightly, featuring local and acoustic acts, with a 40,000-watt state-of-the-art sound system Stefano insists is “one of the best in Broward County.”

Located in Flagler Uptown, Rank and File is the first joint venture for the Barbagallos. Mark, a long-time successful DJ in South Florida, brings to the club a promotor's know-how and his still-fresh excitement for live music and entertainment. Stefano, the former director of Barteca Restaurant Group, says he worked his way up in the hospitality business, from dishwasher to general manager, opening restaurants like Cheesecake Factory up and down the east coast.

Whatever the entertainment, what makes social clubs social isn't so much what they pour in your ear, but what gets poured into your glass. Manning Rank and File's 35-foot island bar will be seasoned bartenders the Barbagallo brothers say have been hired not only to mix up "reimagined" classic cocktails, but also to add a healthy splash of neighborly cheer.

“We have a passion for service and watching people genuinely have a good time," says Stefano.

Open five days a week, Wednesday through Sunday, Rank and File has no kitchen, but will deliver fresh options every night by food trucks, such as Frankie’s Dogs and Battle Rig BBQ, although options will vary.

With Tropical Storm Dorian on the horizon for this Labor Day weekend, Mark Barbagallo says, "We are keeping a close eye on the storm, but we plan on going through with our opening Friday, as the storm isn’t set to reach us until early Sunday morning."

He added that on Saturday and/or Sunday, the club would close early, if necessary.

"We will update the public via our social media," he said.

Find them on Facebook and Instagram: @RankAndFileSC.

Rank and File Social Club. 704 NE First Ave., Ft. Lauderdale; 954-928-8794; rankandfilesoialclub.com. Open Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.; Friday and Saturday 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.; Sunday 4-10 p.m.