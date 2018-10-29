At first you were probably bummed to learn that Halloween happens on a Wednesday this year. But then you realized that really means a whole week of Halloween events. Get started early this year with Marilyn Manson's annual visit to South Florida on Tuesday night. Then on the big day, get in costume and head to Lipstick Killers' Alice Cooper tribute or Lake Worth's Zombie Outbreak Halloween with the Bside Band.
Here's a look at all of these and more of the best concerts in South Florida this week.
Monday, October 29
Biscuit Jam: With Mark Telesca, Richie Schmidt, and the Funky Biscuit All-Stars featuring Albert Castiglia, 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Firemost Jazz Duo: 7 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Kiss Country 99.9 Stars & Guitars: 7:30 p.m., $25-$125. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
PrettyMuch: 6:30 p.m., $21. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Roll the Stones: 8 p.m., Free. Galuppi's, 1103 N. Federal Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-785-0226, galuppis.com.
Tuesday, October 30
Ben Katzman's Degreaser: With Modern Natives and Monster Teeth, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Bobby and Joanne Nathan: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Joey Gilmore: 8 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Kulick Brothers: 6 p.m., $39. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Mariinsky Orchestra: 8 p.m., $26.88-$161.25. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Marilyn Manson: 8 p.m., $35-$90. Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7625, seminolehardrockhollywood.com.
River Jules: 7:30 p.m., Free. Vinos on Galt Mile, 3312 NE 32nd St., Fort Lauderdale, 954-530-7301, vinoswinebars.com.
Wednesday, October 31
Alice Cooper Tribute: With Lipstick Killers, 7 p.m., $20. Boca Black Box, 8221 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-483-9036, bocablackbox.com.
Bone Diggers, an All-Star Tribute to Paul Simon: 8 p.m., $20-$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Halloween Street Ritual Showcase: With Duffrey, Bricksquash, and Suds, 10 p.m., $10-$15. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Halloween With Live at Dive: With Eunoia, Swearwolf, and the Coven., 9 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.
Lake Worth Zombie Outbreak Halloween: With the Bside Band., 6:30 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
Lil Wayne: 11:30 p.m., $100-$150. Mokai, 235 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-673-1409, mokaimiami.com.
Matchstick Johnny & Tom Von Hollywood: 9 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.
Oscar G & Lazaro Casanova: 11 p.m., $10. Treehouse, 323 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-614-4478, treehousemiami.com.
Rasta Boy: 7 p.m., $10. Vegas Cabaret, 5428 N. University Dr., Plantation, 954-572-8844, vegascabaret.com.
SunGhosts: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Twocan Blue: 5 p.m., Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Unlawful Citizenz: 8 p.m., $10. Vegas Cabaret, 5428 N. University Dr., Plantation, 954-572-8844, vegascabaret.com.
Wynwood Graveyard: With Shenzi, Scram Jones, and Beta Rebels, 5 p.m., Free. The Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami, 305-351-0366, thewynwoodyard.com.
Yelle: 10 p.m., $10-$25. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
The Zoo Peculiar: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
Thursday, November 1
Big Sam's Funky Nation: 8 p.m., $20—$35. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
The Flyers: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Nyne2Five: 8 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
TKC: With Archila and Differ, 5 a.m., $10. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Weird at First: With Kelly Blanx and Church of Dub, 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Friday, November 2
Bluesy Dan Band With Shannon Conley: 9 p.m., Free. Crazy Uncle Mikes, 6450 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton, 561-931-2889, crazyunclemikes.com.
Bonn E Maiy: 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Days N Daze: With the Bridge City Sinners, 8 p.m., $12-$15. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy: 8 p.m., $50-$135. FAU Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-297-3730, fau.edu/kayeauditorium.
Future Prezidents: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Happy Hour With Bobby & Joanne Nathan: 5 p.m., Free. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Honey Island Swamp Band: 9 p.m., $15—$30. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Jessie Reyez: 7 p.m., $20. The Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-357-6456, thegroundmiami.com.
Michael Christmas: 7 p.m., $15-$50. The Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami, 786-480-4203, thehangar305.com.
Pale Waves: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
Raised by Wolves, A Good Rosé, and the Metropolitan: 10 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Rumours of Fleetwood Mac: 8 p.m., $19.50-$164.50. Pompano Beach Amphitheater, 1806 NE Sixth St., Pompano Beach, 954-946-2402, theamppompano.org.
Seven Kingdoms: 7 p.m., $12-$15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Waterparks: With I Don't Know How But They Found Me, Nick Gray, and Super Whatevr, 6:45 p.m., $17. The Kelsey Theater, 700 Park Ave., Lake Park, 561-328-7481, thekelseytheater.com.
Wildfire: 8:30 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
Yorgis Goiricelaya's Elegance Quintet: 10 p.m., $15. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Saturday, November 3
Badshah and Sunidhi Chauhan: 8 p.m., $42.45-$283.02. Au-Rene Theater at the Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-462-0222, browardcenter.org.
Blac Rabbit: 10 p.m., Free. Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami, 786-780-2700, lasrosasbar.com.
The Cravens: 11 p.m., Free. Hullabaloo, 517 N. Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-1033, sub-culture.org/hullabaloo.
Crazy Fingers: 11:45 p.m., $9. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Dark Star Orchestra: 3 p.m., $26. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Distant Worlds: Music From Final Fantasy: 8 p.m., $25-$135. FAU Carole & Barry Kaye Performing Arts Auditorium, 777 Glades Rd., Boca Raton, 561-297-3730, fau.edu/kayeauditorium.
Gaiser: 11 p.m., $10. Wynwood 5th Ave, 2451 NW Fifth Ave., Miami, 305-299-5004, wynwood5thave.com.
Gawvi: 7:30 p.m., $15. Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 954-564-1074, cultureroom.net.
A Good Rosé: 10 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina: With Pitbull, Nicky Jam, Steve Aoki, and others, 8 p.m., $20-$179. American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-777-1000, aaarena.com.
Jean Marc: With Michael Mayo, 11 p.m., $10-$20. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Mitch Herrick & the Homegrown Sinners: 9 p.m., Free. Avant, 25 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach, 561-921-8687, avantdelray.com.
On the Roxx: Free. The Venu, 8794 Boynton Beach Blvd., Boynton Beach, 305-200-0222, thelocalvenu.com.
Overboard Party With Robbie Rivera: 9 p.m., $20. Pier Sixty-Six Hotel & Marina (Pool), 2301 Southeast 17th Street, Fort Lauderdale.
The Patio: With Gamma, JWulf, RFM, Jessy, LA Dirtbags, Rita Valenti., 1 p.m., Free. #00 Saloon, 307 SW 2nd St., Fort Lauderdale.
Paul Taylor: 6:30 p.m., $35-$55. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Periphyton: 9 p.m., Free. C.W.S. Bar & Kitchen, 522 Lucerne Ave., Lake Worth, 561-318-5637, cwslw.com.
Retro Wave: With DJ Lindersmash., 11 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
Tom Alexander's Earth Tones Trio: 10 p.m., $10. Le Chat Noir, 2 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-377-8899, lechatnoirdesalis.com.
Sunday, November 4
Allen Stone: 7 p.m., $24. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Blac Rabbit: 8 p.m., $12. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Kurt Travis: 6 p.m., $15. O'Malley's Sports Bar, 1388 N. State Rd. 7, Margate, 954-979-8540, omalleyssportsbar.com.
Medicine Hat: 8 p.m., Free. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
Molly Hatchet: 12 p.m., $10-$25. Gold Club Pompano, 1820 NW 21st St., Pompano Beach, 954-500-4653, goldclubpompano.com.
Twenty One Pilots: 7 p.m., $35.25-$75.25. BB&T Center, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise, 954-835-8000, thebbtcenter.com.
