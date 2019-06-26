The Ten Best Fourth of July Parties in South Florida

Happy birthday to America! On July 4, ‘Murica turns 243 years old.

You can always fire up the grill, buy heaps of fireworks, blow them up until 4 a.m., and become the most hated person in your neighborhood. But hitting up one of the many Independence Day parties throughout South Florida is probably a better option. Don't worry — there will still be plenty of barbecue and fireworks.

Here are the best Fourth of July parties happening in South Florida this year:

Bahia La Mar

Bahia Mar Fort Lauderdale Beach

801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-764-2233

bahiamar.com 801 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-764-2233



Long before Fort Lauderdale’s fireworks light up the beach around 9 p.m., Bahia Mar will celebrate with its free Absolut 4th of July pool party and concert at the Waves Pool Deck and High Tide Lounge. The party kicks off at 11 a.m. and runs through 7 p.m. The Shane Duncan Band will provide the jams starting at 1 p.m. and there will be corn hole, ping pong, giant Jenga, and bocce for all to enjoy. Drink specials include $8 Absolut juice cocktails and $25 Bud and Bud Light buckets.

Boynton Beach Mall

801 N. Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

561-736-7900



Nothing screams "America" like a day at the mall. For the first time ever, Boynton Beach Mall is hosting a Red, White, and Brew event. It's going down from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July Sixth, so your Fourth of July celebration will go well into the weekend. The family-friendly event will include yard games, face painting, an assortment of food trucks, and a selection of craft brews available for purchase.

Deerfield Beach

149 S. Ocean Way, Deerfield Beach

dfb.city 149 S. Ocean Way, Deerfield Beach



Deerfield Beach knows how to party, and the Fourth will be no exception. Kicking off at 12:30 p.m., enjoy oceanfront arts and crafts, food vendors, a kid’s zone, and more at the city's Fourth of July Celebration. The free event will host two stages of live music including sets from Uproot Hootenanny, BlueFireBand, Ashley Briggs, and others. Don't just stay for the music — Deerfield’s fireworks display begins at 9 p.m.

Michele Eve Sandberg

Fort Lauderdale

300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

myfortlauderdalebeach.com 300 S. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale



There’s more to Fort Lauderdale’s Fourth of July Spectacular than one hell of a fireworks show. Kicking off at noon near A1A and Las Olas Boulevard, there will be a family zone with bounce houses and water slides along with some stellar live music. Classic rockers Brass Evolution will play from 4:30 to 7:15 p.m. Then, country icon Lee Greenwood (of “God Bless the U.S.A.” fame) will close things out pre-fireworks.

Force-E Scuba Centers

2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton

561-368-0555

force-e.com 2621 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton561-368-0555



Maybe fireworks by the ocean aren't your thing. Well, there’s an option for you to watch fireworks in the water. Force-E-Scubas’ Fourth of July Dive departs at 6:30 p.m. and heads to the wreck site of the Ancient Mariner (70 feet deep). Afterward, enjoy as the fireworks reflect off the water in truly spectacular fashion. Cost is $65 and includes food and soft drinks. You’ll need to pay extra for your dive tank.

EXPAND Aaron Lurie, VMA Studios

The Ritz-Carlton

1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-465-2300

ritzcarlton.com 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-465-2300



If you haven’t quite mastered the art of barbeque, the Ritz-Carlton Fort Lauderdale has you covered. For $99 per person (with various discounts available), enjoy a gourmet barbeque dinner and open bar from 6 to 8:30 p.m. on the property’s third-floor terrace. At 9 p.m., enjoy an unobstructed view of the Fort Lauderdale Beach fireworks display.

Rosemary Square

700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach

561-366-1000

rosemarysquarewpb.com 700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach561-366-1000



Some of Rosemary Square’s hottest spots are coming together for a rooftop party. The Red, White, Brew, and BBQ event goes down on the Fourth from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. on the Gardenia Garage Rooftop. Dale’s Pale Ale, Cigar City Brewing, Sailfish Brewing Company, Oskar Blues Brewery, and Monkey and Paradise will provide the booze and Brother Jimmy’s BBQ will dish the grub. Your $20 ticket includes one drink ticket, a t-shirt, and a souvenir stadium cup.

South Beach Lady

1318 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood

718-930-3959

eventbrite.com 1318 N. Ocean Dr., Hollywood718-930-3959



Your friend with a yacht didn’t invite you out to watch the fireworks? You have another boat option The South Beach Lady’s Independence Day Fireworks Cruise departs Hollywood at 7 p.m. and returns at 10 p.m. Tickets cost $75 for adults and $50 for kiddos. Admission includes access to a cash bar and music from an onboard DJ.

EXPAND Tarpon River Brewing is hosting a hot dog eating contest on Saturday. Tarpon River Brewing

Tarpon River Brewing

280 SW Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale

954-353-3193



Step aside, hot dog-eating world champ, Joey Chestnut. We have some locals ready to step up to the plate. On Saturday, July Sixth, Tarpon River Brewing is keeping the Independence Day spirit alive by hosting a hot dog eating contest. The contest itself is happening at 2 p.m. and participants of all ages are welcome to duke it out for some prizes. Just make sure to bring some Pepto Bismol for the aftermath, alright?

The Wick Theatre & Costume Museum

7901 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton

561-995-2333

thewick.org 7901 N. Federal Hwy., Boca Raton561-995-2333



A former Miss America and Johnny Cash relative will rock Boca Raton on the Fourth. At 4 p.m., the Wick Theatre and Costume Museum is hosting An American Celebration with country act Kellye Cash and Family. In addition to the music, there will be a picnic spread including ribs, hot dogs, baked beans, a gourmet cookie stand, and a watermelon stand. Tickets start at $38 and go up to $98 with reserved seating.