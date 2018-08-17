These Four Bands Are Keeping the South Florida Jam Scene Alive

South Florida's music scene is a conglomerate of genres. Past the late-night dance clubs and dive bars lives a genre of music that was born in the '60s. The area seems to be a destination for jam bands, and many have even set their roots here. The scene continues to thrive with events such as Jam Cruise, GroundUp Fest, and Wanee Festival and venues like the Funky Biscuit and the Fillmore. Here are some bands working hard to keep it alive.

EXPAND Snarky Puppy hosts GroundUp Music Festival at the North Beach Bandshell every year. Photo by Stella K

1. Snarky Puppy. The three-time Grammy-winning and Brooklyn-based jazz/funk band Snarky Puppy hosted the second GroundUp Music Festival this past February at the North Beach Bandshell, featuring international jazz, jam, and fusion bands. The three-day event is truly like no other. Masterclasses have been hosted by featured musicians such as Robert Glasper, Victor Wooten, and Snarky Puppy founder, composer, and bassist Michael League. Fans from around the world have flocked for the past two years to witness three days of jams in the cool and tropical Miami Beach weather. Visit snarkypuppy.com.

EXPAND Unlimted Devotion frequents Miami venues such as the Wynwood Yard. Photo by Kevin Tighe

2. Unlimited Devotion. Look into your hippie uncle's record collection and you might find an array of Grateful Dead albums. Maybe you should satisfy his inner Deadhead and invite him to an Unlimited Devotion show. This band is one of America's favorite Grateful Dead cover bands, offering its own take on the music with jazz and funk influences. If you happen to walk into one of their shows, you'll find a crowd of aging Deadheads dancing and spinning with eyes closed and smiles on their faces while they reminisce about the Jerry Garcia days. Visit facebook.com/UDMusic.