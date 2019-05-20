The Ten Best Memorial Day Parties in South Florida

Memorial Day is a holiday created to commemorate the courageous soldiers who have lost their lives serving in the United States' Armed Forces. But while it is a somber day of remembrance for many, the long weekend has devolved into a weekend of partying for others. While the majority of the United States celebrates the federal holiday eating hamburgers and hotdogs, South Florida does things a little bit differently.

From all-day beach parties to all-night foam parties, here are the top Memorial Day parties happening in Broward and Palm Beach this weekend:

Revolution Live

242 Grand Finale. No Memorial Day is complete without some party music. The annual 242 Grand Finale party has you covered with a slew of Caribbean artists at Revolution Live. This year's list of performers includes Selector TY & 3D, Extra Large, Joey Bullet, and 3 Kingz, among many others. 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Revolution Live 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Tickets cost $20 to $50 at eventbrite.com.

Great American Beach Party. There's room for families at this Memorial Day party. The Ninth Annual Great American Beach Party on Fort Lauderdale Beach will include live musicians such as Swahili Band, Pitbull of Blues, Sabor Latino, The Storm, Shane Duncan Band, Pocket Change, and Blood, Sweat & Tears. In addition to music, the all-day event will include a vintage car show, art show, sandcastle contest, military ceremony, and a family fun zone for the kids to partake in. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at A1A and Las Olas Boulevard. myfortlauderdalebeach.com. Admission is free.

Loft Sundays. If you loved your drink at the Loft during its recent bar crawl, head back over there for its Memorial Day Weekend celebration with DJ Renaissance P and DJ Epps. In addition to great music, ladies drink free until midnight. 10 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at the Loft, 221 Clematis St. Ste. 201, West Palm Beach. eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Chops + Hops

Party at Chops + Hops Axe Throwing Lodge. If you're not drinking beer and throwing axes this holiday weekend, you're doing it wrong. This full-service liquor and ax throwing bar in Flagler Village will celebrate Memorial Day with its usual shenanigans, with catered food by Hummingbird Table BBQ and Salty Donut; the artisanal coffee and doughnut shop from Miami's Wynwood neighborhood. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, May 26, at Chops + Axe Throwing Lodge, 702 NE First Ave., Fort Lauderdale. facebook.com. Admission is free.

Rooftop Day Party. This party in downtown Fort Lauderdale will not disappoint for all you Afrobeat, kompa, hip-hop, and reggae lovers. DJs will include DJ Such, DJ Epps and DJ Griot. Admission is free for ladies until 6 p.m. with RSVP to 305-409-7152. In addition to music by the trio of DJs, there will be hookah and drink specials as well as authentic Caribbean cuisine. 3 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at 00 Saloon, 301 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. eventbrite.com. Admission is free for ladies before 6 p.m. Tickets cost $10 for men until 5 p.m.

Sandz Caribbean Music Festival. After you hit up your go-to brunch spot Monday morning, put on your bathing suit and head over to Snyder Park to listen to some Caribbean tunes at the Sandz Caribbean Music Festival. Pack your coolers and jam out with your friends until 8 p.m on Memorial Day. 2 p.m. Monday 27, at Snyder Park, 3299 SW Fourth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Ticket cost $40 via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Cris Carter

Tarpon River Brewing Backyard BBQ. If you want to avoid the mob of people on the beach in favor of a more traditional Memorial Day celebration, then Tarpon River Brewing is the place to be on Monday. There will be hamburgers and hotdogs with a Memorial Day twist on the American beer: there will be red, white, and blue beers infused with different fruits. Monday, May 27, at Tarpon River Brewing, 280 Sixth St., Fort Lauderdale. tarponriverbrewing.com.



The Ultimate Foam Experience. You don't need to go to the beach to get wet on Memorial Day Weekend. But if you're not feeling the soapiness at this Hollywood foam party, there will be a dry room option, too. In addition to the foam, you can take a turn at the mechanical bull and dance to music by DJ Kidd, Juxxy Fiyah, and Ironheart Sound. 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, at 2801 Greene St., Hollywood. Tickets cost $25 to $40 at eventbrite.com.

Weekend Jumpoff at Deco Lounge. Kick off the holiday weekend alongside 99 Jamz's own SheJHercules. Tables, VIP, and bottle service are available for $500 if you really want to party hard. 11 p.m. Friday, May 24, at Deco Lounge, 115 S. 20th Ave., Hollywood; 786-647-3733. Tickets cost $20 to $500 at eventbrite.com.



West Palm Bar Crawl. Roxy's Pub is back at it again with another bar crawl in honor of Memorial Day in Downtown West Palm Beach. Included with each ticket are free, select drinks at Roxy's, Banko Cantina, American Craft, Grease, and the Loft. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Roxy's Pub, 309 Clematis St., West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com.