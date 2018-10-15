Halloween 2018 South Florida Party Guide

Some bad news for Halloween this year: you're going to be hungover at work on a Thursday morning. October 31 falls on a Wednesday this year. But the good news is, as any good South Floridian knows, a mid-week holiday just means a few extra days of festivities. Get your costume ready and maybe even plan for a couple extra wild outfits, because this year's parties begin as early as Thursday, October 25.
Here's a look at the best Halloween parties going down in South Florida this year. Keep checking back: we'll update the list as more parties are announced.
October 25
Grime Time Live: With D.Asco. Thu., Oct. 25, 8 p.m., Free. Klub Kutters Bar & Lounge, 215 SW 27th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-864-4662.
October 26
Fourth-Annual LauderAle Halloween Costume Party: Fri., Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., Free. LauderAle, 3305 SE 14th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-214-5334, lauderale.co.
House Party Fridays Halloween Party: Fri., Oct. 26, 9 p.m., $10. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
A Nightmare on Bass Street: With Jackal & Hyde, Storm & Jonny D, Supernaut, and others. Fri., Oct. 26, 10 p.m., $10-$15. Cash Only, 15 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-299-3295, cashonlybar.com.
Oakland Park Halloween Bash: Fri., Oct. 26, 6 p.m., Free. Jaco Pastorius Park, 4000 N. Dixie Highway, Pompano Beach, 954-630-4500.
Ordinary Boys: Fri., Oct. 26, 10 p.m., $7/$10. Voltaire, 526 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-408-5603, sub-culture.org/voltaire.
A Wish Spooktacular: With Joe Maz Fri., Oct. 26, 8 p.m., Free. Wish Boca, 111 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-750-5208, wishboca.com.
October 27
After Dark Halloween: With Middath, Steven Fine, Middle Class, and others Sat., Oct. 27, 10 p.m., $5. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Day of the Dead: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., Free-$10. Pawn Shop Lounge, 219 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-833-6500, pawnshopwpb.com.
Dead Hollywood: With DJ Selecta Steve. Sat., Oct. 27, 10 p.m., Free. Camelot, 114 S. Narcissus Ave., West Palm Beach, 561-318-7675, sub-culture.org/camelot.
FAT Village Halloween Party: Sat., Oct. 27, 6 p.m., $15-$75. FAT Village Arts District, NW First Ave., Fort Lauderdale, fatvillage.com.
Halloween Funfest 2018: Sat., Oct. 27, 6 p.m., $10. JK Dance Fitness Studio, 837 N. Federal Highway, Fort Lauderdale, 754-779-3823, jkdancefitness.com.
Halloween Takeover '90s Theme Party: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., Free. America's Backyard, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, myamericasbackyard.com.
Heaven & Hell: Sat., Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Free-$15. Township, 219 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-338-4070, townshipftl.com.
Hell of a Party: With the Wilkof Project, Modern Mimes, Skoros, and others. Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $5-$10. Propaganda, 6 S. J St., Lake Worth, 561-547-7273, www.propagandalw.com.
Hvy Crm: Sat., Oct. 27, 10:30 p.m., Free. Dada, 52 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach, 561-330-3232, sub-culture.org/dada.
McSorley's Monster Mash: With Marcus Amaya Band, J Sexton, Johan Danno, and others. Sat., Oct. 27, 10 p.m., Free. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.
Moonfest 2018: With Information Society, Bow Wow Wow, Stray Cats' Slim Jim Phantom, the Heavy Pets, and others Sat., Oct. 27, 8 p.m., $10 — $75. Moonfest, Clematis Street, West Palm Beach.
Night of 1,000 Chers: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., Free. W Fort Lauderdale, 401 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-8200, wfortlauderdalehotel.com.
Saved by the '90s: Sat., Oct. 27, 9 p.m., $16. Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1025, jointherevolution.net.
Trick or Treat on Second Street: Sat., Oct. 27, 6 p.m.-1 a.m., Free. Downtown Himmarshee Village, SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale, downtownhimmarshee.com.
October 28
Halloween Sunset Swim: Sun., Oct. 28, 3 p.m., $25. Aqua Dayclub, 999 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton, 561-777-3675, aquadayclub.com.
Tech or Treat: With Burn1, Edwarz, Leyva, and others Sun., Oct. 28, 4 p.m., Free-$5. McSorley's Beach Pub, 837 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-4446, mcsorleysbeachpub.com.
October 31
Bone Diggers, an All-Star Tribute to Paul Simon: Wed., Oct. 31, 8 p.m., $20 — $35 General Admission $25 Day Of Show. The Funky Biscuit, 303 SE Mizner Blvd., Boca Raton, 561-395-2929, funkybiscuit.com.
Halloween at Respectable Street: With Broot McCoy, Dan Lee, Ricky Rampage, Alan Sennett, and others. Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., Free. Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach, 561-832-9999, respectablestreet.com.
Halloween Street Ritual Showcase: With Duffrey, Bricksquash, and Suds Wed., Oct. 31, 10 p.m., $10-$20. The Hideaway, 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-945-5545, thehideawayftl.com.
Halloween With Live at Dive: With Eunoia, Swearwolf, and the Coven. Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., Free. The Dive Bar, 3233 N. Ocean Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-565-9264, thedivebarfl.com.
Lake Worth Zombie Outbreak Halloween: With the Bside Band. Wed., Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m., Free. Mathews Brewing Company, 130 S. H St., Lake Worth, 561-812-3738, mathewsbrewingcompany.com.
SunGhosts: Wed., Oct. 31, 9 p.m., Free. Stache Drinking Den, 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-449-1044, stacheftl.com.
