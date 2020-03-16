Fort Lauderdale-Based Silver Airways Says It Won't Survive Without Federal Aid

Over the past few weeks, air traffic has dropped dramatically as cases of COVID-19 have spread around the world. An industry group says most airlines could go bankrupt by the end of May. The Washington Post reported today that the industry is requesting more than $50 billion in federal aid to make up for revenue lost as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Silver Airways, a Fort Lauderdale-based company, is among those struggling airlines. In a stark letter released this afternoon, CEO Steven Rossum has asked U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao for "immediate direct assistance." A press release from Silver says federal funding is "required in order for the airline to survive the most dire crisis the industry has ever faced and upon which whose continued operation depends."

Founded in 2011, the small airline now offers flights between Florida, the Bahamas, and other Caribbean nations. Silver says its 1,000 employees will be affected by the industry crisis.

"The jobs and livelihood of our loyal employees and passengers we provide air transportation for, including military, leisure and business travelers throughout the Southeast and Caribbean... are gravely at risk," Rossum wrote.

Below is the full text of Rossum's letter, which was addressed to Mnuchin, Chao, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Rick Scott, and Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz:

