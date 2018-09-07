Miami Art Fair Heist Sparks Court Battle Over Stolen Painting

With Art Basel just a few months off, galleries and art collectors are making plans for a really big show. But they better be careful. Art thieves have been known to visit. And big money paintings are everywhere.

Take Art Miami, for instance. Back in 2014, when a tent belonging to the popular fair was pitched in Midtown Miami, somebody grabbed an $85,000 plate crafted by one of the greatest of 20th Century artists, Pablo Picasso. The piece, which was owned by Amsterdam-based Leslie Smith Gallery, went missing from its display space.

Scores of guards, of course, were securing the property. There were locks and chains everywhere. But the 1956, 16.5-inch-wide silver plate engraved with a smiling face and stick-finger hands, Visage aux Mains, disappeared after the place closed.