The Ten Best Things to Do in South Florida This Week

Wednesday, October 30

Get moving, people! By Wednesday, we all need a little oomph to officially get over the hump. So, the kind folks at Hilton West Palm Beach are hosting a Free Bootcamp in its always-scenic courtyard area. The one-hour session will be led by Fitness Hub Studios’ Erin Murphy, loaded with heaps of strength and endurance moves. Come ready to sweat! 6 p.m. Wednesday at Hilton West Palm Beach, 600 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Thursday, October 31

Happy Halloween! Before your costumed-self parades around South Florida, take in a Halloween Happy Hour at the beachside Steelpan at Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach. Among your offerings, enjoy a seafood creature ceviche (with shrimp, octopus, and blood orange marinade), Graveyard Mule (with Jagermeister, vodka, orgeat syrup, lime juice, and ginger beer) and the Soul Taker (Appleton rum, muddled black cherries, black cherry syrup, lemon juice, and pineapple juice). 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Steelpan at Sonesta Fort Lauderdale Beach, 999 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; steelpanftl.com.

Friday, November 1

Your November should start with some good vibes. Enter the Neighbourhood. Since its 2011 California inception, the quintet has dropped three full-length albums, including its latest self-named LP in 2018. Among the Neighbourhood’s biggest hits are 2012’s “Sweater Weather” and the subsequent “Afraid,” “Scary Love,” and more. Hear all the hits on Friday at Revolution Live, with openers Slow Hollows and Claud. 7 p.m. Friday at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $32.50.

EXPAND Bokamper's throws its Halloween Bash on Friday in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Bokamper's Sports Bar & Grill

The Halloween action doesn’t have to end on Thursday. One of the biggest parties of the year is going down on Friday at Bokamper's with its sixth annual Halloween Bash. For this massive shindig, you’ll want to bring your A-plus costume game. The winner of Bokamper’s costume contest will take home a good chunk of the $10,000 total in prizes. 9 p.m. Friday at Bokamper’s Sports Bar & Grill Fort Lauderdale, 3115 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale; bokampers.com. Tickets cost $10.

The Venue Fort Lauderdale is rolling out the red carpet for some electronica royalty on Friday. Paul Oakenfold will play an intimate set. The dude has mixed tracks for well over 100 artists by this point, so ya never know what you’re going to get. As a pre-concert pump-up, his 2014 full-length album Trance Mission is always a delight for the ears. 10 p.m. Friday at the Venue Fort Lauderdale, 2345 Wilton Dr., Fort Lauderdale; eventbrite.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30.

Saturday, November 2

Namaste! The Dania Beach Patch is always a wonderful place to hang, with festivals throughout the year and a weekly market with all kinds of yummy treats. On Saturday, enjoy some zen with its free Yoga at the Patch event. The one-hour session will be led teachers at the Banyan House and yogis of all levels are encouraged to attend. Pro-tip: Make sure to bring your own mat and towel! 9:30 a.m. Saturday at Dania Beach Patch, 1201 W. Dania Beach Blvd., Dania Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

Every week, the Black Market brings are arts and crafts vendors, drag shows, and live tunes galore each week at Las Rosas in Miami. Well, for the first time ever, a Black Market is happening in West Palm Beach at Respectable Street. In addition to diverse vintage clothing, jewelry, and crafts offerings, the Hoy Polloy, Union, and Sewerside Bombers will provide the tunes. On the drag front, Yoko Oso and Grace St. Clair will strut their stuff. 8 p.m. Saturday at Respectable Street, 518 Clematis St., West Palm Beach; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Sammy Miller and the Congregation bring good vibes to the Broward Center on Sunday. Photo by Lauren Desberg

Sunday, November 3

If you’re on the fence about liking jazz, Sammy Miller and the Congregation will officially win you over. The L.A. native and frontman is known for his feel-good vibe and, combined with seven-plus musicians joining him on a given night rockin’ everything from the sax to sousaphone, it’s quite a remarkable sound. On Sunday, the crew brings its joyousness to the Broward Center in Lauderdale. 7 p.m. Sunday at Abdo New River Room at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $30.

Monday, November 4

Get that diagonal, postage stamp, or blackout, and yell it with us: Bingo! You don’t have to sit in a smoky room with a bunch of curmudgeons to get your bingo on this week. Grandview Public Market’s loading dock will be the spot for a hearty, free two-hour sesh on Monday evening. If you’re lucky, you’ll take home prizes from Grandview and its stellar vendors. The final game of the night is a Blackout game with the winner taking home an awesome swag bag. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Grandview Public Market, 1401 Clare Ave., West Palm Beach; grandviewpublic.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday, November 5

They wanna get my, they wanna get my gold on the ceiling/I ain’t blind, just a matter of time. Sing it with us because the Black Keys will rock BB&T Center on Tuesday. The dynamic duo of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney is riding the heels of its latest LP, Let’s Rock, which hit shelves in June. To make this stop even more fabulous, Modest Mouse and Shannon & The Clams will lead things off. 7 p.m. Tuesday at BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $25.25 to $195.25.