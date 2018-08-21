Broward School Board Candidate Elijah Manley Calls Member a “Demonic Entity,” Alleges Election Interference

Broward School Board candidate Elijah Manley called board member Rosalind Osgood a “demonic entity” in a Twitter thread fired off Sunday afternoon.

Manley also accused Osgood of violating election laws by intimidating voters and campaigning within 100 feet of an early-voting location at the African-American Research Library and Cultural Center on Sistrunk Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale.

“Demonic entity & School Board Member Rosalind Osgood was just out here intimidating voters," one of Manley's tweets read. "I heard her defaming Nora Rupert's character, by calling her a racist and saying she hates black people."

Demonic entity & School Board Member Rosalind Osgood was just out here intimidating voters. I heard her defaming Nora Rupert's (@BCPS7) character, by calling her a racist and saying she hates black people. Shame on Dr. Osgood for coming to the AA Library and spreading lies. pic.twitter.com/1IGqQe1FQd — Elijah Manley (@iElijahManley) August 19, 2018

Neither Osgood nor Rupert responded to calls and emails requesting comment on Manley's tweet.

“This election is being hijacked by undemocratic forces and special interests,” Manley told New Times, adding Osgood was "very disrespectful, ageist, and patronizing. She acts like she can control the black community and our votes... intimidating voters at the polls.”

Manley, who's 19 years old and graduated from Fort Lauderdale High School last year, has generated national attention due to his youth and heightened national scrutiny of Broward County Public Schools in the aftermath of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High this past February.

Though mudslinging in local elections is common, Manley's tweet is notable for its critical focus on two board members who are not his opponents. Osgood is the incumbent board member for District 5, which includes schools in Lauderdale Lakes, Oakland Park, Sunrise, and other central Broward cities. Rupert, also an incumbent, is seeking reelection in District 7, which is in northern Broward and includes schools in Coconut Creek, Deerfield Beach, and Pompano Beach. Manley is running for an at-large, countywide seat against incumbent Donna Korn.

Broward School Board candidate @iElijahManley (left) attends School Board mtg with not 1 but 2 camera crew people. pic.twitter.com/bAfNgJeRNd — Scott Travis (@smtravis) August 21, 2018

The Broward Democratic Party and the Sun Sentinel both endorsed Korn over Manley and a third opponent in the August 28 election, Ryan Petty, whose daughter Alaina was killed in the Stoneman Douglas High School massacre.

Manley says he is considering filing an injunction to stop the vote. He says that he has spoken to a lawyer with the help of local U.S. congressional candidate Tim Canova and that he might be joined by Petty in this effort.

Earlier today, Manley attended the Broward School Board meeting with a two-person camera crew. It is unclear at this point if the media attention is related to the accusations he made over the weekend, but he has since tweeted in support of Osgood's suggestion to take a "comprehensive look" at mental health services in addition to increased safety procedures at school buildings.