New Times Is Looking for a Part-Time Editor
New Times Is Looking for a Part-Time Editor

New Times Staff | July 19, 2019 | 3:23pm
New Times Broward-Palm Beach is looking for a part-time editor to help oversee its web publishing operations. The ideal local candidate will have hard-news reporting and editing experience, familiarity with the politics and culture of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood/Palm Beach area, and superb copy-editing and grammar skills. Serious candidates should send a cover letter, resume and writing samples to editjobs@miaminewtimes.com.

