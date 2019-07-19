New Times Is Looking for a Part-Time Editor

If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
New Times Broward-Palm Beach is looking for a part-time editor to help oversee its web publishing operations. The ideal local candidate will have hard-news reporting and editing experience, familiarity with the politics and culture of the Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood/Palm Beach area, and superb copy-editing and grammar skills. Serious candidates should send a cover letter, resume and writing samples to editjobs@miaminewtimes.com.
