Curaleaf Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Deerfield Beach

It’s been a roller coaster couple of years for medical marijuana in the Sunshine State. With some hefty legal battles in the rear-view mirror, things are kicking into a new gear for a lot of players in the budding (pun totally intended) industry.

Among them is Curaleaf, a Massachusetts-headquartered cannabis operator that has been serving Broward residents for more than two years. The company will host a grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in the county from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at its new Deerfield Beach location at 148 N. Federal Hwy.

The opening comes as the State of Florida approaches 125,000 medical marijuana cardholders and Broward County approaches 150 certified ordering physicians.