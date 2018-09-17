Curaleaf Medical Marijuana Dispensary Opens in Deerfield Beach

It’s been a roller coaster couple of years for medical marijuana in the Sunshine State. With some hefty legal battles in the rear-view mirror, things are kicking into a new gear for a lot of players in the budding (pun totally intended) industry.
Among them is Curaleaf, a Massachusetts-headquartered cannabis operator that has been serving Broward residents for more than two years. The company will host a grand opening of its first brick-and-mortar dispensary in the county from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at its new Deerfield Beach location at 148 N. Federal Hwy.
The opening comes as the State of Florida approaches 125,000 medical marijuana cardholders and Broward County approaches 150 certified ordering physicians.
“This will be our 13th dispensary, I believe, in Florida... and we’ve been growing quite rapidly,” says Michael Costa, regional dispensary operations manager for Curaleaf. “We started in South Miami-Dade County and now have dispensaries up and down the state all the way to Jacksonville.”
The space itself is clean, modern and in many ways mimics an Apple store layout. Within it are a private registration area, community meeting room, and two private consultation rooms.
“We want a great experience for patients,” Costa says. “We’re focusing on education and getting patients the information they need. And there will be plenty of security for our staff and our patients.”
Curaleaf's Deerfield dispensary will offer many of the same of products they’ve delivered to patients for years, including dry herb vaporizers, capsules, concentrates, oils, and topical offerings.
According to Costa, the company also plans to open a location near FL-826 and I-95 in Northern Miami-Dade County in the coming months, which will also be accessible to nearby Broward County residents.
Of course, Florida isn’t quite Colorado just yet. You must have a medical marijuana card, appropriate physician registry, and a proper prescription placed before Curaleaf — or any other dispensaries — can help you out.
Curaleaf Grand Opening. 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday at 148 N. Federal Hwy., Deerfield Beach; 877-303-0741; curaleaf.com.
