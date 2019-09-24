Despite Messages of Solidarity, the U.S. Still Deports Venezuelans

Haga clic aquí para leer este artículo en español.

When he was ordered deported from the United States, Diego Alejandro Rojas didn't think of himself. His mind didn't turn to the chaos that awaited him in Venezuela. He didn't linger on the death threats from the local paramilitary thugs who forced him to flee in the first place. Then, as now, what scared him more than anything else — even more than losing his life — was the prospect of never meeting his son.

Before fleeing to Miami, Rojas had spent his whole life in Ciudad Bolívar, one of the most dangerous cities in the South American nation and, by extension, one of the world's major murder capitals. There, Rojas worked with his father selling raw materials to local manufacturers and government-owned industries. Business was bad, and daily life was increasingly unstable. But Venezuela was his home, and he never saw himself leaving — until the colectivos showed up.

After autocrat Nicolás Maduro rose to power in 2013, Rojas joined Voluntad Popular, a centrist political party that's part of the opposition movement in Venezuela. He marched in the streets and participated in other protests. But before long, his outspokenness against Maduro attracted the attention of the local colectivos — motorcycle-riding thugs who double as armed pro-government enforcers, known for their attacks on journalists and government critics. After receiving various violent threats, Rojas and his girlfriend of nine years fled to Miami, where they could find safety and she could reunite with her mother.

The couple entered the United States on tourist visas in July 2018 with just enough money to get by. Rojas, who is 24 years old, spent what he had on a car and began driving around the clock for Uber and Lyft. Within a month of their arrival, his girlfriend became pregnant — "a gift from God," he says. Rojas took on longer hours and saved what he could for the baby, as well as the $2,000 in legal fees to apply for asylum. He had almost put away enough to submit the application when immigration agents caught up with him.

After dropping off a Lyft passenger at Port Everglades in March, Rojas was stopped by border officials who requested his driver's license and documentation. By then, he had well overstayed his visa. He was detained at the port until Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers picked him up and eventually transported him to the Broward Transitional Center (BTC), where he would remain for almost three months while battling his asylum claim. Finally, Rojas was deported in May, exactly one week before his first and only child was born in a Miami hospital.

"I told the judge that I couldn't go back — that I could be killed, that I had a baby on the way in the U.S. It didn't matter," Rojas says. "In the time I spent [at BTC], I saw only two Venezuelans awarded asylum. But they deported six others."



Crushed by political instability and economic misery, more than four million Venezuelans have left their country since 2015; hundreds of thousands have found their way to the United States. President Donald Trump claims to be in their corner, but not convincingly. His administration's efforts to free Venezuela from the white-knuckled grip of the Maduro government have been offset by the continued deportations of vulnerable Venezuelans living in the States, as well as the president's refusal to offer them temporary legal status. Put simply, there's no doubt Trump is an enemy of Maduro. What's less obvious, however, is whether he's a true friend to the Venezuelans who have managed to escape Maduro's murderous regime.

In Maracay, Venezuela, this past April 26, demonstrators shouted slogans during a rally of Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó, recognized by the many members of the international community as the country's rightful interim ruler. Photo by Carlos Becerra/Getty Images

It's in the context of these bubbling political trust issues that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) did his best to reassure uneasy Venezuelans of their safety in the United States. In two videos released in July, one in English and the other in Spanish, Rubio claimed that not only was it unlikely that a Venezuelan such as Rojas would be booted from the country — but also it wasn't actually possible. According to Rubio, ICE remains unable to deport Venezuelans for two reasons: First, there are no direct flights from the States to Venezuela, and, second, the United States does not have an active diplomatic relationship with the Maduro regime because it recognizes opposition leader Juan Guaidó as Venezuela's interim president. As Rubio tells it, the worst that could happen to a Venezuelan without papers stateside is they might be detained for "three weeks" by an immigration agent who "didn't get the memo" about the breakdown in relations between the two countries.

But in reality, immigration officials appear to be using indirect flights to continue deportations to Venezuela without missing a beat. The Trump administration suspended all direct flights to Venezuela May 15, the same day Rojas was deported on a Copa Airlines flight from Miami to Caracas after a brief layover in Panama. Another Venezuelan detained in Broward, Alfonso Cazalis, was deported one week after Rojas was removed. The details of his trip were the same: an indirect Copa Airlines flight from Miami to Caracas with a stopover in Panama.

Rojas and Cazalis (whose names have been changed in this article to protect their identities) say they know of other Venezuelans in BTC who were set to be deported.