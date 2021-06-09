Support Us

South Florida's independent
source of local news and culture

Donald Trump

Accused Sexual Harasser Donald Trump to Tour With Accused Sexual Harasser Bill O'Reilly

June 9, 2021 10:25AM

Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly have announced dates for a speaking tour that will kick off in Broward County.
Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly have announced dates for a speaking tour that will kick off in Broward County. Photos by Gage Skidmore and Justin Hoch/Flickr
click to enlarge Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly have announced dates for a speaking tour that will kick off in Broward County. - PHOTOS BY GAGE SKIDMORE AND JUSTIN HOCH/FLICKR
Donald Trump and Bill O'Reilly have announced dates for a speaking tour that will kick off in Broward County.
Photos by Gage Skidmore and Justin Hoch/Flickr
How will history remember former President Donald Trump and TV commentator Bill O'Reilly?

Perhaps, by most standards, not particularly favorably. In addition to championing an abrasive brand of conservatism that has forever changed American politics, the two men are both accused of being serial sexual harassers, with multiple women having made allegations on the record.

But forget that history: Trump and O'Reilly want to talk to America about its own history. In December, Trump and O'Reilly will set about on a cross-country speaking engagement they've dubbed "The History Tour," starting December 11 in Broward County at the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

In a press release, Trump promised "fun, fun, fun, for everyone who attends!"

Related Stories

I support

Local
Community
Journalism
Support the independent voice of South Florida and help keep the future of New Times free.
Support Us


"These will be wonderful but hard-hitting sessions where we'll talk about the real problems happening in the U.S., those that the Fake News Media never mention," Trump said. "I will be focusing on greatness for our country, something seldom discussed in political dialogue."

O'Reilly, meanwhile, pledged to put on a show.


"These conversations with the 45th President will not be boring," he said in the press release.

After the tour was announced yesterday, many Twitter users pointed out the men's shared history of harassment accusations.

Joe Lockhart, a former White House press secretary for the Bill Clinton administration, tweeted: "Between them, there are almost 50 credible allegations of sexual assault and tens of millions of dollars in payouts to silence the accusers. The History Tour should be dubbed the sexual assault tour."
A presale for tickets starts tomorrow on Ticketmaster.com, with tickets for the general public available Monday, June 14. As of now, no pricing information is listed.
KEEP NEW TIMES BROWARD-PALM BEACH FREE... Since we started New Times Broward-Palm Beach, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.
Contact: Jessica Lipscomb

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local Journalism in South Florida.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
From Viral to Symbol

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation