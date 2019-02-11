Florida Passed a Sneaky Conservative Legal Rule That Let Judges Allow Glades Oil Drilling

In theory, Florida's Constitutional Revision Commission is a useful body: The group convenes every 20 years and considers amendments to the state constitution. But in practice, the CRC lately has been gamed by lawmakers. It has bundled disparate concepts to produce absolutely weird results: a 2018 amendment put up for public vote, for instance, banned both indoor vaping and offshore oil drilling.



At least one other 2018 amendment was demonstrably worse. A trio of Florida appellate judges cited that new law last week in allowing a South Florida real estate company to drill for oil in the Everglades. Environmentalists have called that legal decision a travesty for the still-fragile Glades.

Last year, Florida voters passed Amendment Six, known as "Marsy's Law." The measure gives new rights to crime victims, who now get a say during offenders' bail and sentencing hearings as well as most other judicial appearances. But justice-reform advocates blasted the measure as draconian: Victims can be blinded by rage and push for harsh punishments the state might not otherwise dish out. Moreover, similar laws in other states have significantly slowed criminal proceedings and led to the accused sitting longer in jail. In addition to being inhumane, that costs states money. Crime victims in Florida also already had some legal rights before Amendment Six passed.