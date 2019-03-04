Jose Oliva, State's Second Most Powerful Politician, Starts Session Embroiled in Abortion Controversy

Jose Oliva is the first Florida House of Representatives speaker from Miami since Marco Rubio. Tomorrow, as he gavels in the state's legislative session, the 46-year-old Hialeah Republican faces some of the thorniest issues in state history: pot, guns in school, and felon voting rights, to name a few.

But even before he gets started, Oliva is embroiled in controversy after repeatedly calling pregnant women "host bodies" in an interview with Channel 4 reporter and former Miami New Times columnist Jim DeFede. The comment evoked a firestorm of criticism, largely because Oliva has said he supports a waiting period for abortion.

There are also seriously controversial bills related to abortion on the table starting tomorrow, one of which would prohibit the procedure when a fetal heartbeat is detected. That proposal by Rep. Mike Hill cannot reach the House floor without the support of Oliva, who is in effect Florida's second most powerful politician.