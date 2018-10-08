Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg Joined Parkland Victims' Parents in Coral Springs Gun Control Rally

Audiences were spellbound by a video of a young girl pirouetting beautifully across a stage Friday night at the Coral Springs Museum of Art. The 14-year-old leaping across a screen was Jaime Guttenberg, one of the 17 victims murdered by a school shooter on February 14th, 2018 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Her dad, Fred Guttenberg, closed out a poignant speech in an emotional rally against gun violence with the footage of his daughter dancing. "I don't know if my daughter died instantly," he said. "I don't know if my daughter suffered." The grieving father spoke to why he got involved in activism after the tragedy. "When I think about Jaime running down the hallway, fighting for her life, with an active shooter at her back, I have no choice."

Founder of Orange Ribbons for Jaime, Guttenberg advocated for "Orange Wave in November," the organization's campaign challenging dads to vote for gun safety in the coming election. His speech emphasized his goal to break the gun lobby. "I do blame them for holding legislators and legislation hostage." He said, "And I do think if they were irrelevant, more would have been done, and my daughter and other victims of gun violence would be here today."