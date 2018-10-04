South Florida Gun Show, Banned After Parkland Shooting, Files First-Amendment Lawsuit

Just three days after 17 students and teachers were massacred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High this past February 14, a gun show was held at a Miami community center. Others followed even closer to the school.

Naturally, many parents are outraged. In April, the City of Fort Lauderdale ended its regular gun show at the city's War Memorial Auditorium (WMA), where it had been held for the past 30 years. Now the operators of that show are suing the city because they claim they have a First-Amendment right to sell guns on public property. The auditorium sits a mere 24 miles from MSD High.

"Despite FL Gun Show's history of promoting successful and safe gun shows at the WMA for many years, as a result of the tragic shooting deaths of a number of Broward County students at the hands of a criminal, the political climate in Broward County has become very hostile towards gun shows and gun rights in general," the lawsuit reads. (Spokespeople for the City of Fort Lauderdale did not immediately respond to a message from New Times.)