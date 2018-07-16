Fort Lauderdale's Two& to Close at the End of August

A Las Olas staple is tuning up for its last gig.

Two&, the unique bar, music venue, and bicycle shop hybrid will cease operations at the end of August. According to co-owner Zoe Love, who runs the business alongside her husband, Elmo Love, the business reached the end of its lease and could not make an agreement with its landlord that was satisfying to both parties.

“We’re not going to reopen Two&... we’re going to close and that will be that,” Zoe says. “We’ll have to see what the next adventure holds for us. But, for now, we may as well have as many parties as we can and blow it out.”

Two&'s bicycle components were completely removed last week. The next two months will be dedicated to events galore and clearing out the bar. Among the shindigs scheduled are a couple of remaining karaoke nights (July 13 and August 17) as well as a slew of bands coming through, including Austin Miller and Taylor Raynor (July 11), as well as Del Pelson and IOH (July 27).