Tasty Vibrations rock a recent Fest at Two&.
Tasty Vibrations rock a recent Fest at Two&.
Courtesy of Zoe Love

Fort Lauderdale's Two& to Close at the End of August

Jesse Scott | July 16, 2018 | 8:00am
A Las Olas staple is tuning up for its last gig.

Two&, the unique bar, music venue, and bicycle shop hybrid will cease operations at the end of August. According to co-owner Zoe Love, who runs the business alongside her husband, Elmo Love, the business reached the end of its lease and could not make an agreement with its landlord that was satisfying to both parties.

“We’re not going to reopen Two&... we’re going to close and that will be that,” Zoe says. “We’ll have to see what the next adventure holds for us. But, for now, we may as well have as many parties as we can and blow it out.”

Two&'s bicycle components were completely removed last week. The next two months will be dedicated to events galore and clearing out the bar. Among the shindigs scheduled are a couple of remaining karaoke nights (July 13 and August 17) as well as a slew of bands coming through, including Austin Miller and Taylor Raynor (July 11), as well as Del Pelson and IOH (July 27).

The venue's last big art happening is on July 21, with the opening night of Art Mama Moves’ Summer Riots show. Politically-infused work from more than 20 different artists will be on display through the end of August.

The last big shebang will take place on Saturday, August 18, with Two& 4Evr Fest, featuring upwards of 20 bands playing on back-to-back stages, tons of art and an assortment of food trucks.

“It’s been an adventure and a lot of fun,” Zoe says. “There were no guidelines and sometimes we didn’t know how it was going to go. We had different ideas, really explored the space, were open to new ideas and were really happy to do what we did. And, we’re going out on our own terms.”

As for what may be next for the couple that successfully merged a bicycle shop and a bar? We’ll just have to wait & see.

Two& 4Evr Fest. 6 p.m. Saturday, August 18, at Two&, 1517 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; twoand.com. Full details and band lineup still to come.

