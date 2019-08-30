 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Fuel is running low in South Florida.
Fuel is running low in South Florida.
Photo by Gerardo Mora / Getty Images

Half of South Florida Gas Stations Already Out of Fuel, GasBuddy Says

Jerry Iannelli | August 30, 2019 | 5:23pm
AA

Hurricane Dorian isn't supposed to hit Florida until Tuesday. Forecasters still don't even know where the storm will make landfall. But that hasn't stopped Floridians from preparing for the worst: Social media users have already posted images of long lines at grocery stores and barren shelves at home-improvement warehouses.

Now, according to the fuel-price-tracking app GasBuddy, many South Florida gas stations are already running out of fuel. GasBuddy has launched a dedicated webpage to track fuel availability before Dorian. As of 3 p.m. today, more than half of gas stations from West Palm Beach to Miami are already out of gas. The problem is apparently most acute in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties, where 57 percent of stations have already sold out. (Politico first reported the study earlier today.)

Oddly, despite the fact that Dorian could still slice right through Central Florida, Orlando-area residents aren't quite as nuts for gasoline as South Floridians:

Half of South Florida Gas Stations Already Out of Fuel, GasBuddy Says
Image by GasBuddy

More gas is sure to arrive in South Florida before the storm strikes next week. Gov. Ron DeSantis in a news conference earlier today said his office was working to bring extra gasoline from other states and added that officials are trying to figure out how to ship the gas to Florida's southern cities. In the meantime, some kind folks are at least handing out cafecito to the poor folks stuck in Miami's gas lines:

Too much coffee, however, could have been what sparked a Miamian in 2017 to whip out a gun while waiting for gas before Hurricane Irma. As with many major Miami events, "hurricane prep" also includes bracing to deal with folks who are, ahem, not operating in their right minds. Stay safe out there.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >