A Hollywood Chipotle Was a Sexual Harassment Free-for-All, Lawsuit Claims

South Broward teenager Diana Aguilar claims her first job turned into a testosterone-laden nightmare thanks to a local Chipotle manager who allegedly made unwanted sexual advances, called her a "slave," and nipped at her neck with his teeth while she was working as a kitchen employee.

Aguilar says the harassment began as soon as she started her job at the Chipotle restaurant at 1774 Sheridan St. in Hollywood when she was 17. In a recently filed lawsuit, she claims general manager Richard Johnson, who has since been replaced, "forcibly tried to kiss" her and her female co-workers and would refer to them as "slut," "slave," and "bitch." He would pet her head "as if she was a dog" and, on one occasion, asked her to perform oral sex on him in the middle of a work conversation, she claims.

According to the lawsuit, Johnson once put Aguilar's female co-worker in a chokehold, an incident that was captured on camera. Her attorney, Gary Costales, calls the manager's alleged habit of grabbing and biting female workers' necks a "bad form of rough-housing." He tells New Times: "It was a weird dominance thing."