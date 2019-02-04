How to Get a Medical Marijuana Card in Florida

OK, we're gonna put it to you straight: Getting a medical marijuana card in Florida can take several weeks and run you $200 to $300 before your ID card arrives in the mail. The good news is, once you've obtained your doctor's referral and your medical marijuana use registry application has been approved, you can pretty much start shopping for your THC right away. Clear the relatively uncomplicated hurdles outlined below, and you'll be enjoying your legally purchased pot in no time.

Here's how to get a medical marijuana card in Miami as of February 2019: