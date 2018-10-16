Panama City's Poor Suffer Most in Michael's Aftermath

Hurricane Michael ripped a hole in the roof of Amy Bauer’s tiny apartment in Springfield, a poor Panama City neighborhood. An administrative assistant in her early 50s who gets paid by the hour, she met the storm with no cash on hand, no extra food, no batteries, no flashlights. Evacuation was an economic impossibility, so in the rush before the hurricane hit, she used her limited means to provide for those she cared about most — her seven dogs. In the five days since the storm struck, she’s been hungry. The National Guard visited and donated two military meals, but that’s not enough.

“I didn’t have the means to prepare,” she says. "All I got was dog food and water... They don’t care about us.”

Little discussed in the aftermath of Michael is the soaring poverty rate in Panama City and the suffering of its residents following the Category 4 storm’s landfall. Much attention has been focused on the ten to 15 feet of high storm surge that all but obliterated the sleepy resort town of Mexico Beach, but the storm also battered eastern portions of Panama City, which happen to be some of its poorest. “They got the direct hit of the eye wall, and they got the stronger wind coming off of the water,” meteorologist Bryan Norcross explains.

Panama City’s poverty is extraordinarily high and rose by almost 18 percent in just four years. About one in five residents lives below the poverty line, according to U.S. Census data.