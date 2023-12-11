Kodak Black Stuffed Cocaine in Mouth During Traffic Stop, Police Say

Kodak Black has been arrested yet again — this time on charges of drug possession and evidence tampering after he gobbled cocaine while trying to conceal it during a traffic stop, according to a police report.
The 26-year-old Broward native, whose real name is Bill Kapri, was arrested in Plantation on December 7 and booked into Broward County's main jail.
According to the arrest affidavit, at around 2 a.m., Plantation police noticed a black Bentley SUV parked in the roadway at Park East Park in Plantation with its tail lights on, blocking traffic. Upon approaching Kapri’s driver-side door, an officer noticed his window halfway down and Kapri asleep inside, stewing in a strong odor of burnt cannabis, the affidavit states.
The officer found a Styrofoam cup inside the door handle that reeked of alcohol, as well as weed-rolling papers and residue inside the car’s center console, the report says. When asked whether there were any weapons in the vehicle, Kapri allegedly advised the officer that there was only cannabis.
While reviewing the rapper's driver’s license information, the officer suddenly noticed white powder falling from Kapri, who had his back turned to the cop, according to the affidavit.
"I exited the vehicle and noticed Kapri's mouth was full of white powder," the officer wrote, noting he believed Kapri was attempting to hide the drug from police.
The officer placed Kapri in handcuffs and observed white rock-like substances on the ground, which Kapri uttered was "Percocet." The affidavit states it field-tested positive for cocaine. Police say they found more of the "white chunky substance" in a baggie in the rapper's pocket, bringing the total amount of cocaine recovered from the scene to roughly four grams.
The Broward Sheriff's Office listed Kapri's bond as pending as of 3:30 p.m.
As New Times has previously reported (see: "A Timeline of Kodak Black's Legal Troubles"), Kapri has faced a long list of criminal charges throughout his rap career.
The rapper, perhaps best known in Broward and beyond for his hit songs "No Flockin," "Tunnel Vision," and "Zeze," was charged with a sex crime in February 2016 after he was accused of biting and sexually assaulting a woman in a hotel in Florence County, South Carolina, after a concert.
In 2021, on his final full day in office, then-president Donald Trump commuted Kapri's sentence on a weapons charge arising from admittedly false information that Kapri submitted on paperwork for a 2019 gun purchase. Kapri was serving a roughly four-year prison sentence when Trump freed him. Kapri and fellow rapper Lil Wayne were among more than 140 people who were granted pardons or had their sentences commuted by the outgoing president.
Kapri later secured a deal with South Carolina prosecutors in the sexual assault case, receiving 18 months probation and no further jail time.
Back in Broward, Kapri was charged with felony trafficking and drug possession in July 2022 after Florida Highway Patrol pulled him over and allegedly found dozens of oxycodone pills and $74,000 in cash. He was served an arrest warrant in June after he missed a meeting with pretrial services in the still-pending case.
This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates.