Kraft's Florida Massage-Parlor Founder Sure Hung Out With Lots of Republicans Besides Trump

The Miami Herald this morning broke a doozy of a story: Li "Cindy" Yang, the woman who founded the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida — where Patriots owner Robert Kraft got caught allegedly paying for sex from trafficked women — watched the Patriots-Rams Super Bowl with Donald Trump.



Notably, Yang sold the Orchids of Asia parlor long ago, but she still owns a series of massage houses. She danced around telling the Herald whether she was aware of prostitution or sex trafficking at the Jupiter facility. However, the Herald noted Yang's current chain, Tokyo Day Spa, has also been linked to claims of prostitution.

As if that story weren't ridiculous enough, a cursory glance at Yang's Facebook page reveals Trump isn't the only prominent Florida Republican with whom she's been snapping selfies. In fact, she has seemingly hung out with every major member of the Sunshine State GOP except Marco Rubio. The list includes Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and even Florida resident and blockheaded Fox News pundit Dan Bongino. Check it out:

Ahahahahaha guess who else posed with the Florida massage-parlor woman pic.twitter.com/lcPmuSFMgL — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) March 8, 2019

