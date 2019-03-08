Kraft's Florida Massage-Parlor Founder Sure Hung Out With Lots of Republicans Besides Trump

The Miami Herald this morning broke a doozy of a story: Li "Cindy" Yang, the woman who founded the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida — where Patriots owner Robert Kraft got caught allegedly paying for sex from trafficked women — watched the Patriots-Rams Super Bowl with Donald Trump.
Notably, Yang sold the Orchids of Asia parlor long ago, but she still owns a series of massage houses. She danced around telling the Herald whether she was aware of prostitution or sex trafficking at the Jupiter facility. However, the Herald noted Yang's current chain, Tokyo Day Spa, has also been linked to claims of prostitution.
As if that story weren't ridiculous enough, a cursory glance at Yang's Facebook page reveals Trump isn't the only prominent Florida Republican with whom she's been snapping selfies. In fact, she has seemingly hung out with every major member of the Sunshine State GOP except Marco Rubio. The list includes Gov. Ron DeSantis, Sen. Rick Scott, Rep. Matt Gaetz, and even Florida resident and blockheaded Fox News pundit Dan Bongino. Check it out:
Ahahahahaha guess who else posed with the Florida massage-parlor woman pic.twitter.com/lcPmuSFMgL— Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) March 8, 2019
ndb, just Cindy Yang — founder of the sex spa where New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft was busted for soliciting prostitutes — hanging out with Donald Trump, Don Jr, Eric Trump, Ron DeSantis, Matt Gaetz, and Rick Scott.— Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) March 8, 2019
At Mar-a-Lago... where she is a member. pic.twitter.com/dToUZR5AeE
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
First @realDonaldTrump, now, hours later, it looks like @mattgaetz also rubbed elbows with the founder of the Orchids of Asia Day Spa. https://t.co/uuG3qU9iZH— Konstantin Toropin (@KToropin) March 8, 2019
“— ???? (@drhewang) March 8, 2019
Cindy Yang attended Sen. Rick Scott’s Sunshine Ball in Washington D.C. on Jan. 8. The event asked $25,000 for a photo opportunity with Scott.” pic.twitter.com/jXWKWg7JxU
Cindy Yang with Ron DeSantis (thanks to Rolling Stone.) pic.twitter.com/CrXTSJ5jyZ— Joan R. Buckley (@jmrbux2) March 8, 2019
Does this mean there was some sort of Florida-wide sex-trafficking coven designed for high-level lawmakers? Almost certainly not. In reality, Yang seems to have simply gotten the same benefits that everyone else in Florida enjoys when they come into wealth: She donated tons of money to Republicans, who then hung out with her. The story appears to be that simple — all it takes to drink watered-down gin and tonics in the vicinity of these ghouls is to dump a few grand into a congressional political action committee somewhere. Then your party invitation arrives, seemingly no questions asked.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!