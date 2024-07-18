 Matt Gaetz's Face Shocks Internet at RNC in Milwaukee | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

What Happened to Matt Gaetz's Face?!

Internet users are advising the Florida Congressman to lay off the Botox.
July 18, 2024
Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's appearance at the Republican National Convention reportedly singed the eyeballs of some social media users.
Republican U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's appearance at the Republican National Convention reportedly singed the eyeballs of some social media users. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Share this:
Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz appears to have radically changed up his skincare routine leading up to his speech at the 2024 Republican National Convention on Wednesday.

No sooner had Gaetz stepped up to the podium than social media users had their eyeballs virtually seared by the Congressman's Everest-arched eyebrows and shiny orange glow.

"Why does Matt Gaetz look like a sleep paralysis demon?" asked one.
Others feared the Republican representative may have overdone it on the dermal fillers. "Matt Gaetz (R-Botox)," wrote political journalist Peter Hamby:
Another viewer mistook Gaetz for a drag performer:
Comedian Rohita Kadambi took the next logical step, pointing out, "Using this much botox/filler is gender-affirming care, btw":
And for reference purposes, we have the quintessential Matt Gaetz before-and-after shots:
"I thought Wayne Newton looked great tonight!!" offered Sunny Isles resident and Florida Sen. Jason Pizzo:
Oh, and, "Yes, doctor, give me the comic book villain":

Feel free to direct links to your own theories about this unforeseen development in the 2024 election campaign to [email protected].
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, New Times Broward-Palm Beach has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Naomi Feinstein is a summer intern for Miami New Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Miami, where she is double-majoring in journalism and political science. She is also the senior editor of the UM student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane.
Contact: Naomi Feinstein
Fort Lauderdale Staple Carlos &amp; Pepe's Has Closed After 45 Years

Restaurant Closings

Fort Lauderdale Staple Carlos & Pepe's Has Closed After 45 Years

By Nicole Lopez-Alvar
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation