Two Dolphins Kneeled Last Night, So Trump Got Mad and Tweeted "Be Happy, Be Cool"

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Kenny Stills has been kneeling during the national anthem to protest the racist American justice system for portions of the last three NFL seasons. Stills is extremely serious about his activism — in February, he took a road trip in an RV to meet civil-rights supporters across America.

At the same time, the Dolphins have been sniping at their activist players in the press and devising ever-more-elaborate ways to punish them. After yet another stupid brouhaha earlier this year in which the 'Fins threatened to suspend kneeling players for an astounding four games, Stills and fellow wideout Albert Wilson stuck it to team owner Stephen Ross and kneeled during the anthem at last night's preseason opener at Hard Rock Stadium. Defensive end Robert Quinn raised his fist in support.

Despite threatening to suspend protesting players, the Dolphins are probably not going to do anything after all, because they are cowards still trying to figure out if it's more profitable to punish their civil-rights protestors and please the NFL's worst fans — or a better business PR move to actually be good human beings and support their players' criminal-justice-reform work.