New Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony Fires Former BSO Boss's Political Cronies

New Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has officially begun the process of turning former Sheriff Scott Israel's many controversial political hires into political fires.

Tony took additional steps to clean house at BSO today, this time taking aim at two of former sheriff Scott Israel's political cronies who'd been given high-level agency jobs.

Tony fired Lisa Castillo, Israel's chief of staff, as well as Wally Eccleston, the former sheriff's so-called "community affairs manager," according to multiple BSO sources. Both were escorted from the building today.

Castillo was a fixture at Israel's side and wielded great influence with the former sheriff despite the fact that she was a former lobbyist's assistant and had no law enforcement experience in her background.

She and her husband, Pembroke Pines Commissioner Angelo Castillo, were early political supporters of Israel and were both hired right after his election in 2012. Between them, the couple was earning about $250,000 per year. Angelo Castillo, for now, is still believed to be in BSO's employ.

Eccleston, too, was devoid of law enforcement experience when Israel hired him first as a purchasing agent. He was then made the agency's "community affairs manager" with a salary of roughly $80,000 per year. His lone qualification seemed to be that he was the husband of Israel's campaign manager, Amy Rose.

Israel had even attempted to put Rose on the public payroll, but that was stopped when it was learned that she had lingering legal problems in Tallahassee.

While the firings today are a start, there are numerous other Israel political hires still in BSO employ, including Angelo Castillo and Israel's former political strategist Ron Gunzburger, whom Israel made BSO general counsel at a salary of more than $200,000 per year. More personnel moves are expected in the very near future, sources say.