 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4

New Times Seeks Broward- and Palm Beach-Based News Journalists

New Times Staff | September 10, 2019 | 9:12am
AA

New Times is looking for freelance journalists to regularly write about news in Broward and Palm Beach counties. The ideal candidate will be based in Broward or Palm Beach and have professional experience covering government, schools, and/or courts, as well as knowledge of social media and digital journalism. Applicants should have solid news judgment and knowledge of current events. They should be able to discover relevant local stories, source and report hard news, and meet deadlines.

Those interested should submit a resume, links to at least five clips, and a cover letter to editor Teri Berg at teri.berg@miaminewtimes.com.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >