New Times to Host First Members-Only Event on November 30 at Bakehouse Art Complex

click to enlarge Come meet the New Times staff and the good folks at Bakehouse Art Complex in Wynwood on Thursday, November 30. Photo by Greg Clark/GoodMiami.org

Nearly three years ago,inaugurated our membership program , inviting readers to make one-time gifts or regular monthly contributions to support our journalism and peruse our website without the intrusion of ads. Since then, we've seen our supporter count steadily rise, and we're extremely grateful for the response.On Thursday, November 30, we'll celebrate our benefactors with a happy-hour event to meet and mingle with our editorial staff from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Bakehouse Art Complex in Wynwood.Seeing as how the timing coincides with the advent of Miami Art Week, in addition to bites and beverages and the opportunity to meet our editorial staff and the good people behind one of our favorite local arts organizations, attendees will be treated to a sneak peek at the cover of our annual Art Week print issue. (See past examples here here , and here .)has hosted plenty of events over the years, but this intimate, members-only occasion will be a first for us."I am thrilled to be a part of planning the first of many members-only events at," says Lily Black, our new membership manager . "This event is a testament to, and celebration of, the vibrant community thathas cultivated over the years. As a members-only affair, this 'arty party' is designed exclusively with our core supporters in mind. It's a recognition of the shared passion and enthusiasm that binds us together as readers, and it's a unique opportunity to engage with our publication in a whole new way.""We look forward to welcoming our members to this exclusive get-together. Your support and engagement have made this possible. Thank you for being an essential part of' journey."The event is open only tomembers, and space is limited. If you are not yet amember, join today to receive an invite to this happy hour and future members-only editorial events.Thanks in advance for your support.New Times