Many South Florida Pharmacies No Longer Require Appointments for COVID Vaccine

Just as demand for the COVID-19 vaccine has dropped, it has become easier to get the shot if you want one. Vaccine access has expanded from government-run sites to big-box stores and retail pharmacies, many of which are no longer requiring appointments.

This week, all Walmart and Sam's Club pharmacies in Florida began administering vaccines on a walk-in basis. Stores are offering the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccines, depending on supply. At Sam's Club, a membership isn't required to get the shot.

"Widespread vaccination is the only way we will eventually end the pandemic and help our country reopen, and we don't want anyone to get left behind as we enter this new chapter in our fight against COVID-19," Dr. Cheryl Pegus, Walmart's executive vice president of health and wellness, said in a statement.

CVS Pharmacy, CVS y Más, and Navarro Discount Pharmacy locations are also administering vaccines with no appointment necessary, although same-day appointments are available, too. (CVS offers the Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson vaccine, depending on supply.)

Walgreens has a limited number of stores in South Florida that have started offering vaccines on a walk-in basis. Still, appointments are encouraged and can be made at walgreens.com/ScheduleVaccine, calling 1-800-Walgreens, or visiting your local Walgreens pharmacy. Same-day appointments are now available.

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más pharmacies accept walk-ins, but they also accept appointments online.

The last man standing appears to be Publix. The grocery chain is not yet offering the COVID vaccine to walk-ins in Florida, but keep an eye out to see if that changes in the coming days.

