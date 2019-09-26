 


4
PETA's fight against Miami Seaquarium, which houses tiny orca Lolita, is on-going.
Photo courtesy of PETA

PETA to Feds: Stop SeaQuest Plan to Open in Fort Lauderdale

Teri Berg | September 26, 2019 | 11:23am
PETA filed a request early Thursday, calling for the U.S. Department of Agriculture to terminate the federal exhibitor license for SeaQuest in an attempt to stop the aquarium and petting zoo operator from opening in Fort Lauderdale.

The animal rights group argues in a letter Thursday to Robert M. Gibbens, the USDA's director of animal welfare, that SeaQuest has violated the requirements of Animal Welfare Act exhibitor licensing and any additions to SeaQuest's current federal authorization would fly in the face of what PETA says are multiple cases of animal abuse, violations of the Animal Welfare Act, and failure to abide by state and local laws by SeaQuest and its staff at its parks across the country.

SeaQuest is seeking approval to add a new Fort Lauderdale operation to its AWA license, along with adding locations in Woodbridge, N.J., Lynchburg, Va., and Stonecrest, Ga.

PETA in July staged "Until Lolita is Home" rallies across the U.S. after filing to appeal AWA licensing for Fest. Lolita, the main attraction at Miami Seaquarium, is at the center of an on-going legal battle brought by animal rights and anti-captivity activists. The 22-foot-long orca, who was captured in Puget Sound in 1970 from what is now an endangered pod of killer whales off the coast of Washington State, has since resided in the Seaquarium's Whale Bowl, an 80-by-35-by-20-foot tank known as the country’s smallest orca tank.

On September 18, PETA, joined by the Animal Legal Defense Fund, and the Orca Network petitioned the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit in Miami to revisit their challenge of a lower court's dismissal of a lawsuit against the USDA. The Miami aquarium is the focus of the case as the animal welfare coalition broadens its efforts to pressure the agency to revoke SeaQuest's AWA license.

The Eleventh Circuit in 2018 rejected a related petition to reopen a lawsuit against Miami Seaquarium over the treatment of Lolita. The appeals court ruled that the killer whale's age — estimated at 52 or 53 years — the court could not identify a threat of serious harm to Lolita that could trigger a federal animal-welfare-law violation. The court also was not convinced there was a realistic way to return her to the wild without being harmed.

 
Veteran journalist Teri Berg is an award-winning writer and editor. A native Ohioan, she's celebrating a decade in South Florida.

