A woman drives an electric scooter on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
A woman drives an electric scooter on Venice Beach in Los Angeles.
Photo by Mario Tama / Getty Images

Fort Lauderdale Plans New Scooter Regulations

Naomi Feinstein | July 18, 2019 | 8:17am
As you drive or walk around Fort Lauderdale, you will inevitably encounter electric scooters. This past fall, the dock-less scooters began popping up all over downtown. On every street corner usually sits a Lime, Bird, or Bolt scooter, waiting for its next rider.

In his most recent newsletter, Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis said there have been 1 million rides logged in the city and the scooters have helped to reduce the traffic congestion throughout downtown.

Yet while some residents enjoy the convenient alternative to get around downtown, many have voiced their displeasure with the e-scooters on the social media site Nextdoor. They claim the scooters are sloppily laid on the sidewalks all over the city. Riders threaten pedestrians and themselves by riding around the city without helmets.

According to Fort Lauderdale fire-rescue records from December 2018 to May 2019 reviewed by the Sun-Sentinel, there have been 74 scooter-related accidents. Twenty-seven-year-old Matias Huff died after he was hit by a car while riding an e-scooter.

This past December 18, David Blattner, a 55-year-old real-estate attorney at Becker and Poliakoff, was heading downtown on a Bird scooter. As he was crossing NE Fourth Street, a truck turning from Federal Highway struck him, leaving him with serious injuries that later would require surgery. As a result of his experience, Blattner has become a fierce advocate for scooter regulation.  "I am realistic— I don't think [e-scooters] can or should be banned entirely, but they do need to be regulated," Blattner tells New Times. "Speed locations and areas where scooters can and cannot be ridden should be considered by the city."

The state legislature recently granted cities like Fort Lauderdale the authority to regulate electric scooters. The city commission is planning on passing new scooter rules to address residents' concerns.

First, Mayor Trantalis says the commission plans to prohibit scooters from sidewalks along the beach and Las Olas. They would have to use bike lanes.

"Those are excellent ideas," Blattner says. "There's too much vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The scooters would be too be dangerous with the mix of cars and pedestrians in both [Las Olas and the beach]."

The city may also prohibiting scooters from being parked on sidewalks less than 5 feet wide to avoid taking up the public-rights away. In addition to parking prohibition, the city is hoping to create zones with designated speed limits.

The "high-impact event ordinance" that prohibits scooters from riding on the sidewalks along the beach will also be updated. During "high-impact events" like Tortuga Music Festival, Spring Break, and Memorial Day Weekend, scooters were banned on the barrier island. In June, the city called summer break a high-impact event, restricting scooters on the beach until August 18.

"We cannot allow scooters to interfere with the quality of life many enjoy through the pedestrian experience on our beach and in our shopping districts," says Trantalis.

In addition, the commission is considering charging more for permits and revoking those of companies that do not meet usage and parking requirements.

"Scooters may be part of the fabric of the community now, but as the leaders of the community, we are committed to ensuring our city streets and sidewalks are safe for all who use them," Trantalis says. "I look forward to approving the regulations as soon as possible."

 
Naomi Feinstein is a summer intern for Miami New Times. She is a rising junior at the University of Miami, where she is double-majoring in journalism and political science. She is also the senior editor of the UM student newspaper, The Miami Hurricane.

