Scottie Pippen Adds Comedian Lindsay Glazer's Five-Year-Old Daughter to Pending Lawsuit

Former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen's Fort Lauderdale mansion is pretty spectacular. The three-story home at 2571 Del Lago Drive has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a 215-foot private dock with a boat lift, full-size basketball court, putting green, chilled wine room, fitness center, and home theater, according to a 2016 real estate listing.

But Pippen, the basketball great best known as Michael Jordan's number one sidekick, left the home years ago. After Hurricane Irma in 2017, comedian Lindsay Glazer rented it and moved in with her family, including her five-year-old daughter. Their house had been badly damaged by the storm.

According to a lawsuit filed by Pippen last year in Broward County, Glazer and her family trashed the place. Pippen alleges Glazer's family caused over $100,000 in damages to the home by neglecting to maintain it and because of animal urination. Pippen originally incorrectly named Glazer as part of the wealthy Glazer family worth $4.5 billion.

Now, Pippen has shockingly amended the lawsuit to include Glazer's five-year-old daughter, claiming she wrecked his house with crayons and markers.

"All jokes aside, who would have ever thought that Dennis Rodman would be strengthening relations with North Korea, and Scottie 'no tippin' Pippen would be the crazy one suing little girls?" Glazer responded in a press release.

After Pippen took Glazer to court in December 2018, the Sun Sentinel reported that the Broward County Property Appraiser’s Office ordered him to pay $13,190 more in taxes that year. Pippen will also receive a heftier tax bill in the future after he allegedly misclassified the home to reap tax benefits. Pippen used Florida's homestead exemption to do so, but that requires the listed home to be his primary residence.

For now, Pippen appears to be taking more heat from the lawsuit than Glazer. After Pippen claimed the comedian and her family stole his set of Cuisinart knives, Glazer jokingly created a GoFundMe page to raise funds for another set. Glazer later donated the money to military veterans.

"With all of the publicity this ridiculous case was getting, we thought it good to use it as an opportunity to raise funds for the Fisher House Foundation, which assists military and veteran's families," Glazer said.

It remains to be seen what kind of comedic stunt Glazer will pull to respond to her daughter's implication in the lawsuit.