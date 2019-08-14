Cooper City Eatery to Pay Workers $88K After Feds Investigate

South China, a restaurant in Cooper City, has been ordered to pay back wages amounting to nearly $90,000.

A Cooper City restaurant has been ordered to pay more than $88,000 to eight workers after a government investigation found it had violated multiple federal labor laws.

Servers, bussers, and cooks at South China Restaurant, 5550 S. Flamingo Rd., were paid weekly or monthly salaries, rather than hourly wages. Though workers were putting in more than 40 hours a week, South China Restaurant did not pay them overtime and, for cooks, did not record the number of hours they worked.

In an investigation of a two-year period from February 2017 to February 2019, the Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division found South China Restaurant in violation of numerous Fair Labor Standards Act requirements related to minimum wage, overtime, and record-keeping. A department spokesman said the investigation was completed April 30, 2019, with the restaurant owners agreeing to comply with federal labor laws in the future.

“Employers are required to pay their employees the wages they have legally earned for all the hours that they work,” said Tony Pham, the district director for the department's Wage and Hour Division in Miami.

Department spokesman Michael D'Aquino said at least some of the eight employees still work at South China Restaurant. He added, "As with every investigation we conduct, the employer was notified of anti-retaliation and anti-kickback provisions of the law."

South China officials have not responded to calls for comment. The small Chinese eatery, tucked in a shady corner spot in the upscale Country Shoppes off Stirling Road and Flamingo, was closed for business during a recent visit and its website has been taken offline.