The Best Star Wars Day Events in South Florida

It's a good weekend to be a nerd. Not only is Saturday, May Fourth National Comic Book Day, but it's also the most important day of the year for Star Wars fans. That’s right, on Saturday, May the Fourth Be with You!
Whether you are team Jedi or team Sith, there are plenty of events around South Florida where you can break out your lightsabers and practice your Darth Vader impression this weekend.
Here are the best Star Wars Day events happening in South Florida on May Fourth:
Gulf Stream Brewing
1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale
954-766-4842
breweryrunningseries.com/florida
The Florida Brewery Running Series has attracted hundreds of runners, walkers, and beer lovers since its launch in South Florida at the beginning of this year. On Saturday at 11 a.m., there’s a 5K fun-run happening at the always-delicious Gulf Stream Brewing Company. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best Star Wars garb. Registration (starting at $30) includes a free brewski, Brewery Running Series swag, and all kinds of goodies from the Series’ sponsors.
The Hideaway
21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale
954-945-5545
thehideawayftl.com
The Hideaway in Fort Lauderdale isn’t hiding its Star Wars love. Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, the speakeasy bar will host an electronic music spectacle, asking folks to pledge allegiance to House Republic or the dark side, Bass Empire. Guests are encouraged to sport their best Star Wars attire. There will be some rad specialty cocktails to choose from, including the Blue Millennium Falcon and Red Death Star. Admission costs $10.
Korka Comics
7641 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines
954-962-3322
korkacomics.com
Star Wars comics have been in circulation since the late '70s, and you're not truly celebrating May the Fourth if you don't hit up a comic book store. On May Fourth, Korka Comics will open early (at 9 a.m.) to celebrate all things Star Wars. If you show up in your best cosplay you’ll get free admission and a free gift, so don’t be bashful. In addition to all the Star Wars happenings, Korka is also celebrating National Comic Book Day in style. All comic sets will be "buy one get one free."
Margate Library
5810 Park Dr., Margate
954-357-7500
broward.org
Our libraries are keeping the Star Wars franchise alive by housing its movies, comic books, and more on a daily basis. For its National Comic Book Day and May the Fourth Be with You Extravaganza, the Margate Library will show two flicks for free: Teen Titans Go to the Movies and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. There will also be some Star Wars activities and freebies, so dress up and prepare for fun times between noon and 5:30 p.m.
Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar
109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale
954-449-1044
stacheftl.com
The longest-running Star Wars party in South Florida is back for another whirl. The Eighth Annual May the Fourth Be With You Star Wars Party, hosted by Club Black Fridays, is going down at Stache from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. There’s no cover and Candy Muldune, Val Vampyre, Nicole Halliwell, DJ LinderSMASH and Lorenzo Fernandez will perform. Performances include drag and burlesque sets. Sport your best Star Wars attire because there will be a photo booth.
Tate’s Comics + Toys + More
4566 N. University Dr., Lauderhill
954-748-0181
eventbrite.com
As part of its National Comic Book Day and May the Fourth festivities, the beloved Tate's Comics will host a Johnny Cupcakes pop-up clothing boutique loaded with bakery-inspired Star Wars tees, hats, bags, stickers and more. Love Katie Kakes will also be onsite with Star Wars cookies. In addition to free comics aplenty from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., you won’t want to miss the chance to meet comic book artists at the spot’s “Artist Alley” from open to 5 p.m.
