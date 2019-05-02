The Best Star Wars Day Events in South Florida

It's a good weekend to be a nerd. Not only is Saturday, May Fourth National Comic Book Day, but it's also the most important day of the year for Star Wars fans. That’s right, on Saturday, May the Fourth Be with You!

Whether you are team Jedi or team Sith, there are plenty of events around South Florida where you can break out your lightsabers and practice your Darth Vader impression this weekend.

Here are the best Star Wars Day events happening in South Florida on May Fourth:

Related Stories Brewery Running Series Laces Up for First-Ever Florida Event in Fort Lauderdale

EXPAND Brewery Running Series

Gulf Stream Brewing

1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale

954-766-4842

breweryrunningseries.com/florida 1105 NE 13th St., Fort Lauderdale954-766-4842



The Florida Brewery Running Series has attracted hundreds of runners, walkers, and beer lovers since its launch in South Florida at the beginning of this year. On Saturday at 11 a.m., there’s a 5K fun-run happening at the always-delicious Gulf Stream Brewing Company. Participants are encouraged to dress up in their best Star Wars garb. Registration (starting at $30) includes a free brewski, Brewery Running Series swag, and all kinds of goodies from the Series’ sponsors.

The Hideaway

21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-945-5545

thehideawayftl.com 21 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale954-945-5545



The Hideaway in Fort Lauderdale isn’t hiding its Star Wars love. Starting at 9 p.m. on Saturday, the speakeasy bar will host an electronic music spectacle, asking folks to pledge allegiance to House Republic or the dark side, Bass Empire. Guests are encouraged to sport their best Star Wars attire. There will be some rad specialty cocktails to choose from, including the Blue Millennium Falcon and Red Death Star. Admission costs $10.

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

Korka Comics

7641 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines

954-962-3322

korkacomics.com 7641 Pines Blvd., Pembroke Pines954-962-3322



Star Wars comics have been in circulation since the late '70s, and you're not truly celebrating May the Fourth if you don't hit up a comic book store. On May Fourth, Korka Comics will open early (at 9 a.m.) to celebrate all things Star Wars. If you show up in your best cosplay you’ll get free admission and a free gift, so don’t be bashful. In addition to all the Star Wars happenings, Korka is also celebrating National Comic Book Day in style. All comic sets will be "buy one get one free."

Margate Library

5810 Park Dr., Margate

954-357-7500

broward.org 5810 Park Dr., Margate954-357-7500



Our libraries are keeping the Star Wars franchise alive by housing its movies, comic books, and more on a daily basis. For its National Comic Book Day and May the Fourth Be with You Extravaganza, the Margate Library will show two flicks for free: Teen Titans Go to the Movies and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. There will also be some Star Wars activities and freebies, so dress up and prepare for fun times between noon and 5:30 p.m.

EXPAND The Eighth Annual May the Fourth Be With You Star Wars Party happens at Stache on Saturday. Munoz Photography

Stache Drinking Den + Coffee Bar

109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-449-1044

stacheftl.com 109 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale954-449-1044



The longest-running Star Wars party in South Florida is back for another whirl. The Eighth Annual May the Fourth Be With You Star Wars Party, hosted by Club Black Fridays, is going down at Stache from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. There’s no cover and Candy Muldune, Val Vampyre, Nicole Halliwell, DJ LinderSMASH and Lorenzo Fernandez will perform. Performances include drag and burlesque sets. Sport your best Star Wars attire because there will be a photo booth.

Tate’s Comics + Toys + More

4566 N. University Dr., Lauderhill

954-748-0181

eventbrite.com 4566 N. University Dr., Lauderhill954-748-0181



As part of its National Comic Book Day and May the Fourth festivities, the beloved Tate's Comics will host a Johnny Cupcakes pop-up clothing boutique loaded with bakery-inspired Star Wars tees, hats, bags, stickers and more. Love Katie Kakes will also be onsite with Star Wars cookies. In addition to free comics aplenty from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., you won’t want to miss the chance to meet comic book artists at the spot’s “Artist Alley” from open to 5 p.m.