 Stop Calling Cops on Manatee Orgies, Florida Police Insist | New Times Broward-Palm Beach
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Environment

Florida Cops: Stop Narcing on Manatee Orgies! (PHOTOS)

Although Florida's beloved manatees get it on year-round, mating herds are most commonly seen during the summer.
August 2, 2023
Florida cops are kindly asking people to stop calling the police on manatees having sex.
Florida cops are kindly asking people to stop calling the police on manatees having sex. Photo by Gregory Sweeney/Getty Images
Share this:
It's manatee mating season, and Florida police are here with an important reminder: Don't call the cops on manatee orgies.

On July 29, alongside a video showing a group of roughly a dozen large sea cows lumped atop one another near a shoreline set to the tune of Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On," the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook asking people to give a little privacy to herds of manatees actively knocking flippers.

"We get calls all the time from citizens when they see this, believing the manatees are in distress," the sheriff's office wrote. "We can assure you they are more than fine."

Although Florida's beloved manatees get it on year-round, mating herds are most commonly seen during the steamy summer months. In shallower waters, the effect can be "quite dramatic" with "churning waters and flailing flukes and flippers," notes the nonprofit group Save the Manatee Club.

Do not be alarmed if you see "churning waters" or "flailing flukes and flippers," the nonprofit group advises.

tweet this
"The activity can attract onlookers who are either curious about the commotion or concerned that the manatees in the estrous herd are injured, stranded, or in distress," the nonprofit says on its website. "This is natural behavior."
click to enlarge
Male manatees flap their flippers in hopes of inseminating the female mating partner.
Official manatee sex footage from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
Typically running from March through September, mating season is vital for Florida's manatee population, which saw a mass die-off in 2021 and, despite fatalities slowing, has struggled to recover.

In 2021, more than 1,100 manatees perished, marking the highest Florida death toll recorded in a year. The die-off was deemed an "unusual mortality event," a rare designation that demands immediate attention under the federal Marine Mammal Protection Act. In 2022, the annual death toll was estimated to have decreased to around 800. This year, nearly 400 manatees have died so far.

On social media, the sheriff's office also reminded people that touching or disturbing the large manatees is illegal and potentially dangerous. Interfering with the mating herds could disrupt their natural behavior and jeopardize the reproductive cycle. While known for their docile nature, the 1,000-pound creatures could also hurt someone who dares to venture into the frothy mating waters.

"They are very focused on mating with the female. The danger is if they start rolling and getting active. They may roll on top of you. They are obviously grabbing onto anything they can," warned Andy Garrett, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission's manatee rescue coordinator.

Save the Manatee says that if you stumble across a manatee mating herd, do not approach or touch them, but watch from a respectful distance. (You know, the Golden Rule.)

If you see someone bothering a mating herd of manatees, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Wildlife asks that you call 888-404-FWCC (3922) or your local wildlife agency.
click to enlarge
Florida officials are advising the public to refrain from sea-coitus interruptus.
Official manatee sex footage from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
That's enough, right?
Official manatee sex footage from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of South Florida, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending

Rosewood Man Guilty of Hate Crimes in Assault of Black Historian Marvin Dunn

Crime

Rosewood Man Guilty of Hate Crimes in Assault of Black Historian Marvin Dunn

By Naomi Feinstein
"Cooked" Alive: Inmates Stew in Florida Prisons' Extreme Heat

News

"Cooked" Alive: Inmates Stew in Florida Prisons' Extreme Heat

By Alex DeLuca
"Guitar Maestro" Tanning Salon Founder Runs for President

Election

"Guitar Maestro" Tanning Salon Founder Runs for President

By Alex DeLuca
Online Fundraiser Organized in Wake of Student Death at Rolling Loud

News

Online Fundraiser Organized in Wake of Student Death at Rolling Loud

By Jesse Fraga
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The New Times Broward-Palm Beach may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation