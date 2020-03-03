 
Support Us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

South Florida's independent source of local news and culture

4
For years, the Miami area has led the nation in Obamacare signups.EXPAND
For years, the Miami area has led the nation in Obamacare signups.
Photo by Ted Eyton/Wikimedia Commons

Obamacare Repeal Case Could Strip Healthcare From 1.6 Million Floridians

Jerry Iannelli | March 3, 2020 | 11:41am
AA

The U.S. Supreme Court is, once again, about to debate whether the Affordable Care Act (ACA) should be struck down. Yesterday the court announced it would hear two consolidated cases — Texas v. California and U.S. House of Representatives v. Texas — regarding the Texas Legislature's attempt to repeal Obamacare's individual mandate and thus invalidate the entire ACA. The lawsuit rests on what most legal experts consider to be shaky and bizarre legal ground, but now that President Donald Trump has stacked the court with conservative justices, it's possible this latest challenge to the ACA could work.

According to new data from the Center for American Progress (CAP), striking down the ACA would leave roughly 20 million people without health insurance — in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. In Florida, CAP estimates released yesterday say that 1.6 million people would lose their health coverage if the latest ACA challenge is successful.

In addition, CAP said 8.4 million Floridians would face higher premiums if they have preexisting conditions — and insurance companies would no longer be forced to issue rebates to patients if companies overcharged them. CAP stated that in 2019 alone, insurance firms gave back $104 million to Floridians they had overcharged. Florida would also lose about $9.3 billion in federal healthcare funding.

"If the Supreme Court upholds the lower court's ruling, millions of Americans will lose coverage and pay significantly more for healthcare," CAP warns. "People with preexisting conditions will once again face discrimination from insurance companies, and millionaires and billionaires will receive even more in tax cuts."

An Obamacare repeal would also devastate Miamians. For years, the Miami area has led the nation in Obamacare signups: In 2015, the Miami Herald reported that the 33012 zip code in Hialeah led the nation in ACA signups that year. In 2017, as congressional Republicans were trying to use Trump's presidency as an excuse to gut Obamacare, New Times reported that 365,000 Miamians received health coverage through an ACA exchange — the highest number in the nation. Despite that fact, then-Miami Rep. Carlos Curbelo and South Florida Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart voted for (ultimately failed) bills that would have stripped health coverage from their constituents. As studies have repeatedly shown, those without health insurance are likelier to die from preventable or treatable diseases compared to those with coverage.

 
Jerry Iannelli is a staff writer for Miami New Times. He graduated with honors from Temple University. He then earned a master's degree in journalism from Columbia University. He moved to South Florida in 2015.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >