 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Empty shelves at Publix before Hurricane Matthew in 2016.EXPAND
Empty shelves at Publix before Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Photo by Todd Van Hoosear / Flickr

Survey: One in Ten Hurricane Survivors Have Witnessed Physical Fights Over Water and Gas

Jessica Lipscomb | August 29, 2019 | 10:00am
AA

We've all been there: You get to Publix after a long shift at work, days before a hurricane is projected to ruin your entire weekend. The shelves are picked clean, except for a few bottles of Topo Chico and a lone can of tuna left for grabs. Someone inevitably throws a tantrum — or a punch. You really do hate to see it.

According to a new survey, more than one in ten Americans say they've witnessed a physical fight over water or gas while preparing for a hurricane. That's according to a report from Porch, an online booking service for home-improvement contractors, which asked 959 people about their experience with hurricanes.

As Hurricane Dorian sets his eye on the Sunshine State, grocery shelves across South Florida are already being wiped of supplies. Though most retailers seem to be restocking pallets of bottled water and loaves of bread, shoppers have put such a demand on hurricane supplies that some stores are placing limits on how much customers can buy.

Related Stories

Although Dorian is still at least three days away, drivers are already filling up their tanks with gas to prepare for possible evacuations.

Though the hurricane's path is still unclear, officials in South Florida are urging locals to make preparations as soon as possible. Miami-Dade County has put together a comprehensive hurricane guide with information about storm-surge zones, pet preparedness, and evacuation centers. Broward County also has a website with pertinent information for the 2019 hurricane season.

As of now, the National Hurricane Center says tropical-storm-force winds could reach parts of Florida as early as Saturday night. Heavy rains are expected on the east coast of Florida — just in time for king tides

 
Jessica Lipscomb is news editor of Miami New Times and an enthusiastic Florida Woman. Born and raised in Orlando, she has been a finalist for the Livingston Award for Young Journalists.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 New Times BPB, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >