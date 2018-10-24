Suspected Bomb Package Delivered to Debbie Wasserman Schulz's Office in Sunrise UPDATED

UPDATE: NYPD now says the package sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was "not a bomb" and "unrelated" to the ongoing incidents throughout the day. It also appears that the suspicious packages that prompted an evacuation at the San Diego Union-Tribune, where Senator Kamala Harris has an office, also constituted a false alarm. It now appears, however, that Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California was targeted.
Political figures in the United States are on high alert as packages carrying explosive devices have been intercepted throughout the day en route to the homes of former U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This comes just two days after the discovery of a similar package at the home of maligned Democratic donor George Soros. Five hours after the news broke about the threats to the former president and Secretary of State, CNN's headquarters in New York
At this time we are investigating a suspicious package in the area of NW. 8th St. and Sawgrass Corporate Parkway. There have been no reports of any other incidents or suspicious packages at any other venues within Sunrise. If any other information becomes known, we will advise.— Sunrise Police FL (@SunrisePoliceFL) October 24, 2018
The congresswoman's campaign HQ is located in Cooper City, but she has an office in Sunrise. It's been reported that she was scheduled to be about 35 miles south in Miami-Dade County, at the Coral Gables Women’s Club, when the package was discovered.
CNN's latest coverage confirms that a suspicious package was intended for former Attorney General Eric Holder, but it was sent to the wrong address. Reportedly, Rep. Schultz's Sunrise office was listed as the return address for the package meant for Holder. Rep. Wasserman Schultz's team has not responded to requests for comment at this time.
As of 12:30 p.m., Officer Chris Piper told New Times that the Sunrise Police department is still investigating the situation. "We have a package. It's been found in the building. Our team is investigating the contents," Piper said, confirming that the bomb squad is on site.
The saga of harmful packages being delivered to progressive party members continues even past the threat to Florida's Democratic incumbent running for re-election. The latest building joining today's evacuations contains the San Diego Union-Tribune and Democratic Senator Kamala Harris' office, which is still under investigation. Spokeswoman Lily Adams addressed the unfolding scenario via Twitter.
Our office was evacuated today after suspicious packages were found near the building. The packages were not addressed to the Senator or our office. We are grateful to the San Diego Police Department for their work to swiftly investigate this issue.— Lily Adams (@adamslily) 24 October 2018
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced during a 1 p.m. press conference that his office also received a similar package.
