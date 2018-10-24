Suspected Bomb Package Delivered to Debbie Wasserman Schulz's Office in Sunrise UPDATED

UPDATE: NYPD now says the package sent to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was "not a bomb" and "unrelated" to the ongoing incidents throughout the day. It also appears that the suspicious packages that prompted an evacuation at the San Diego Union-Tribune, where Senator Kamala Harris has an office, also constituted a false alarm. It now appears, however, that Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters of California was targeted.

Political figures in the United States are on high alert as packages carrying explosive devices have been intercepted throughout the day en route to the homes of former U.S. President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. This comes just two days after the discovery of a similar package at the home of maligned Democratic donor George Soros. Five hours after the news broke about the threats to the former president and Secretary of State, CNN's headquarters in New York were evacuated due to reports of a suspicious package containing a pipe bomb. Now, Sunrise Police have confirmed that shortly after 11 a.m., U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Sunrise office was also evacuated after the discovery of a suspicious package.