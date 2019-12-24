The Ten Best 2019 New Year's Eve Parties in South Florida

A new year. A new decade. 2019 is finally over. And 2020 (which, let’s be honest, is just fun to say) is here.

However you want to spin it, you have a reason (if not ten) to party on New Year’s Eve. And, no, watching Ryan Seacrest in whatever special he is doing this year doesn’t count as partying.

In South Florida, your ocean of options include an oceanfront gala, concerts, nightclub debauchery, a casino charity night, and much more.

So, without further adieu, here are the best New Year’s Eve parties in South Florida for ringing in 2020.

Beach House Pompano will host a red carpet gala affair spilling over with showgirls, champagne, and more. Photo by Gio Celona

Beach House Pompano

270 N. Pompano Beach Blvd., Pompano Beach

954-607-6530

beachhousepompano.com

If the thought of going to New York for NYE seems psychotic (reality check: it basically is)... or watching Anderson Cooper in New York has gotten old, there’s a little New York flair hitting Pompano Beach on Tuesday evening. Beach House Pompano is set to host a swanky “Etoile: A New Year’s Eve Red Carpet Gala” experience at its oceanfront confines, with showgirls, an experience that’s billed to mirror the Met Gala and bottles poppin’ all night long. Tickets start at $150, including open bar and food stations (there will be crab legs) and the swankiness officially begins at 7 p.m.

Recently named a top-three Best Hotels for the Holidays in USA Today's survey, it's party time at Boca Raton Resort & Club. Photo courtesy of Boca Raton Resort

Boca Raton Resort & Club

501 E. Camino Real, Boca Raton

561-447-3000

bocaresort.com

If a musical NYE is what you seek, the Boca Raton Resort & Club will be music to your ears and has curated quite the show. A trio of world-class groups will take its grand ballroom stage from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. (tickets start at $395), including Max Weinberg Revue (the long-time drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band), Five for Fighting and Powerhouse Next Generation. In addition to the jams, there will be a private firework show and activities galore for kids, if they are allowed to stay up way past their bedtime.

Don't know where to go for New Year's Eve? Just look for the guitar. Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Hollywood

Daer South Florida

1 Seminole Way, Hollywood

954-779-4750

hardrocknightlife.com

It’s only appropriate South Florida’s most buzzworthy new club has a totally buzzworthy performance on New Year’s Eve. Grammy Award-winning DJ and producer Zedd lands at DAER South Florida, located at the Guitar Hotel at the Seminole Hard Rock. You’ve certainly heard Zedd’s jams spanning “The Middle” (with Maren Morris and Grey) or “Stay” (with Alessia Cara). Now catch him live and in style, with open bar experiences running for $150.

New Year's Eve means blowout street party at Glitch in Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Glitch Bar

Glitch Bar

905 NE Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale

954-616-5762

glitchbar.com

Glitch Bar knows how to throw a killer street party to ring in a New Year. In addition to free video games galore, yummy cocktails (the Player No. 1 Old Fashioned with bourbon, chocolate bitters, a Luxardo cherry, and orange peel remains a fave) and good vibes within its confines, the spot rolls out a massive video screen in its parking lot and a big ole dance party ensues til the wee hours of the morning. Admission and parking are free, and your drink specials include $5 Ketel One and $7 Don Julio Blanco selections.

Hilton Palm Beach Airport

150 Australian Ave., West Palm Beach

561-684-9400

hilton.com

For a third consecutive year, a little bit of Havana is landing in WPB for New Year’s Eve. The Hilton Palm Beach Airport’s “A Night in Havana, Cuba!” celebration encourages guests to dress in Cuban garb (yes, you’ll need that fedora), enjoy free champagne all night long and nosh on bites from Chef Rachelle Daoud Lexima. DJ Debas and a TBD live band will provide the jams while hand-rolled cigars (they’ll be made on site!) and the most authentic of mojitos will be available on-site for sale. Tickets are $100.

Ring in an outrageous new year at Lips Fort Lauderdale. Photo courtesy of Lips

Lips

1421 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-567-0987

lipsusa.com

Your NYE doesn’t have to be a drag. It can be full of drag at the drag-ilicious dining joint Lips in Fort Lauderdale. To ring in the New Year, the spot will host two dinner seatings and tantalizing shows, one at 7 p.m. ($45, including a three-course meal and show) and the other at 9:30 p.m. ($75, including a three-course meal, show, party favors and midnight champagne toast). Space is limited in the intimate venue and reservations are required, so don’t delay.

Palm Beach Zoo is hosting its eighth annual Noon Year's Eve to welcome in 2020. Photo by Kerri Archibald

Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society

1301 Summit Blvd., West Palm Beach

561-547-9453

palmbeachzoo.org

There’s another 12 o’clock on New Year’s Eve that is under-celebrated: Noon! In a unique take on New Year’s Eve that’s totally kid-friendly (and perhaps optimal for people that hate staying up and being among the drunk zombies so late), Palm Beach Zoo is hosting its eighth annual Noon Year’s Eve. Kicking off at 9 a.m. and running through 2 p.m., this one culminates at Noon with a special ball drop and sparkling gummy bear toast. There will be a dance party in the spot’s Fountain Plaza as well. This event is included with your regular admission to the zoo ($24.95 for adults and $18.95 for children 3-12).

Mister Trombone & the Vam Band headline Rosemary Square's NYE festivities in WPB. Band courtesy photo

Rosemary Square

700 S. Rosemary Ave., West Palm Beach

561-366-1000

rosemarysquarewpb.com

Mister Trombone & the Vam Band. If that name just doesn’t emit enough good vibes in itself, what else could you possibly want? The smooth yet rockin’ South Florida group will play Rosemary Square on NYE starting at 7 p.m. and rolling through midnight. In addition to enjoying grub and libations from the oodles of surrounding joints (for purchase), this will also be your last opportunity to take in one of Rosemary Square’s seasonal fake “snowfalls” until next winter.

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale will keep its hoppin' vibe alive with its Sea You in 2020! party. Photo courtesy of Wharf Fort Lauderdale

The Wharf Fort Lauderdale

20 W. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

954-372-7606

wharfftl.com

Your time is ticking big-time for access to what will surely be one of South Florida’s most raucous parties. The Wharf Fort Lauderdale has firmly established itself as a place to-be-seen in recent weeks and NYE will certainly be no exception. A limited amount of tickets remains (free to RSVP!) for its “Sea You in 2020” party, which promises to be overflowing with cocktails, live music, and bites (for purchase) from culinary mainstays Even Keel, Hou Mei, Lunchroom, The Piefather, and Mojo Donuts.

Tin Roof

8 E. Atlantic Ave., Delray Beach

561-265-5310

tinroofdelraybeach.com

If you’re looking for a little gambling action and don’t want to feel awful about losing to start the New Year, there’s a casino night for a cause for that! Delray Beach’s Tin Roof (which is known for its regular Boy Band Brunch, among other shenanigans) is ringing in the new decade with a Vegas-style casino affair with live-action games, karaoke, drinks, food and more. Tickets start at $30 and all proceeds benefit the local nonprofit Delray Citizens for Delray Police.